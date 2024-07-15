Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Jenn Tran’s ‘The Bachelorette’ Contestant Aaron Erb Has a Brother in Bachelor Nation: What to Know

By
Who is Aaron on The Bachelorette 5 Things to Know 786
Disney/John Fleenor

Aaron Erb made headlines for his connection to a fellow Bachelor Nation member even before he stepped out of the limo on night one of Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette.

Aaron’s twin brother, Noah Erb, previously vied for the affections of Tayshia Adams on season 16 before finding love with Bachelor in Paradise season 7 costar Abigail Heringer, whom he popped the question to in August 2023.

When it comes to finding The One on the franchise, Aaron noted that “it did work” for his brother.

“So I’m hoping it’ll work for me,” Aaron said in his intro package, which aired during the premiere of Jenn’s season in July 2024. “When you feel comfortable, and you feel like, ‘Hey, there’s nothing in life we want more than this,’ that’s when I’m like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’”

Keep scrolling to learn more about season 21 contestant Aaron:

Who is Aaron on The Bachelorette 5 Things to Know 783
Courtesy of Aaron Erb/Instagram

Aaron Comes From a ‘Big Family’

Aaron is “officially seven minutes older” than Noah, per his ABC bio. The brothers “come from a big family of 11 kids.”

Aaron Is an Aerospace Engineer

Aaron revealed in his intro package that he’s an aerospace engineer. “I love everything to do with aviation. It’s so cool,” he said in the clip.

In his free time, Aaron enjoys “spending time on the lake, playing volleyball, and perfecting his golf game,” per his ABC bio, which notes, “Aaron is a force of nature on the pickleball court.”

The Bachelorette Season 21 Jenn Tran

Related: Breaking Down Jenn Tran’s Official ‘Bachelorette’ Cast

Aaron Is an Oklahoma Native

Aaron, who grew up in Oklahoma, bought a house in Tulsa in October 2023.

“On October 3rd he buys a house, it’s October 3rd 🏡,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “After 7 years away it feels good to come back home to a place that I love and know. Excited for a new start and can’t wait to fill this house up with friends, memories, and lots and lots of fresh brewed coffee smells 😊Blessed beyond what I deserve no doubt 🙏🏽.”

Who is Aaron on The Bachelorette 5 Things to Know 787
Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Aaron Cold Plunges Daily

Aaron has frequently uploaded videos of his daily cold plunges in his pool, which he began to “develop discipline.” In January 2024, Aaron addressed criticism that his clips were “thirst-trappy,” since he doesn’t wear a shirt while hopping in the water.

Katie Holmes’s Favorite Franco Sarto Espadrille Wedges are 20% off Right Now!

Deal of the Day

Katie Holmes’s Favorite Franco Sarto Espadrille Wedges are 20% off Right Now! View Deal

“Typically I would just let those things slide because I’m 29, I’ve heard it all,” he said via Instagram. “But for some reason [it] just, like, struck a nerve ‘cause it’s been something that I feel like I’ve experienced most of my life is like a judgemental attitude toward anything I do. There’s a little bit of trauma from a previous relationship and things like that, but I’m just annoyed because I feel like it’s a mischaracterization of who I am as a person and the things I care about.”

Aaron noted that “deep down” he wants to help people. “I’m just a guy. I have feelings. I struggle with people pleasing and wanting to make everyone happy,” he admitted.

Feature Bachelor Nation Couples Who Are Still Going Strong

Related: Bachelor Nation Couples Who Are Still Going Strong

Aaron Is ‘Emotionally Available’

Aaron is open to finding love on the franchise. “This engineer says he’s emotionally available and is ready to meet the girl of his dreams,” his ABC bio states.

In this article

Bachelorette-rose

The Bachelorette

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!