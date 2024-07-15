Aaron Erb made headlines for his connection to a fellow Bachelor Nation member even before he stepped out of the limo on night one of Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette.

Aaron’s twin brother, Noah Erb, previously vied for the affections of Tayshia Adams on season 16 before finding love with Bachelor in Paradise season 7 costar Abigail Heringer, whom he popped the question to in August 2023.

When it comes to finding The One on the franchise, Aaron noted that “it did work” for his brother.

“So I’m hoping it’ll work for me,” Aaron said in his intro package, which aired during the premiere of Jenn’s season in July 2024. “When you feel comfortable, and you feel like, ‘Hey, there’s nothing in life we want more than this,’ that’s when I’m like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’”

Keep scrolling to learn more about season 21 contestant Aaron:

Aaron Comes From a ‘Big Family’

Aaron is “officially seven minutes older” than Noah, per his ABC bio. The brothers “come from a big family of 11 kids.”

Aaron Is an Aerospace Engineer

Aaron revealed in his intro package that he’s an aerospace engineer. “I love everything to do with aviation. It’s so cool,” he said in the clip.

In his free time, Aaron enjoys “spending time on the lake, playing volleyball, and perfecting his golf game,” per his ABC bio, which notes, “Aaron is a force of nature on the pickleball court.”

Aaron Is an Oklahoma Native

Aaron, who grew up in Oklahoma, bought a house in Tulsa in October 2023.

“On October 3rd he buys a house, it’s October 3rd 🏡,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “After 7 years away it feels good to come back home to a place that I love and know. Excited for a new start and can’t wait to fill this house up with friends, memories, and lots and lots of fresh brewed coffee smells 😊Blessed beyond what I deserve no doubt 🙏🏽.”

Aaron Cold Plunges Daily

Aaron has frequently uploaded videos of his daily cold plunges in his pool, which he began to “develop discipline.” In January 2024, Aaron addressed criticism that his clips were “thirst-trappy,” since he doesn’t wear a shirt while hopping in the water.

“Typically I would just let those things slide because I’m 29, I’ve heard it all,” he said via Instagram. “But for some reason [it] just, like, struck a nerve ‘cause it’s been something that I feel like I’ve experienced most of my life is like a judgemental attitude toward anything I do. There’s a little bit of trauma from a previous relationship and things like that, but I’m just annoyed because I feel like it’s a mischaracterization of who I am as a person and the things I care about.”

Aaron noted that “deep down” he wants to help people. “I’m just a guy. I have feelings. I struggle with people pleasing and wanting to make everyone happy,” he admitted.

Aaron Is ‘Emotionally Available’

Aaron is open to finding love on the franchise. “This engineer says he’s emotionally available and is ready to meet the girl of his dreams,” his ABC bio states.