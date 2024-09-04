Jenn Tran reunited with runner-up Marcus Shoberg at the live taping of The Bachelorette finale on Tuesday, September 3.

After exchanging pleasantries, Jesse Palmer asked Jenn, 26, if things would’ve ended differently if Marcus, 32, said I love you sooner.

“I think my heart was just in a different place and wanted something different. But it is confusing to try to navigate it all,” Jenn replied. “I don’t think that it necessarily would’ve changed anything.”

Earlier in the finale, Marcus met Jenn’s family after finalist Devin Strader. Before their final date, she went to see him to find out if he was ready to say I love you as Devin had already said it multiple times.

“I don’t know if you see me in your future,” Jenn said to which Marcus replied, “I think I regret not diving deeper on what the future looks like.”

“I don’t know how I’m supposed to take that. I thought you were excited about the future,” Jenn said before getting emotional. “I’ve been investing so much into you Marcus. … It hurts me because I don’t know what to do with it now. Where am I supposed to go from here?”

Just as it seemed like the twosome were throwing in the towel, Marcus finally said the L-word. “I don’t want to give up on us,” he said before Jenn walked away.

After a commercial break, Jenn told Marcus she was done waiting for someone to be ready for her. “I never thought that Marcus and I would be at this point. My entire life I’ve been pouring into people and wishing they would give me the love that I wanted so badly,” Jenn told the cameras. “I’m finally letting go of a part of me I’ve been holding onto for so long. … I don’t want to feel like I’m being taken for granted anymore.”

Jenn had previously told Marcus that she loved him during their overnight date — despite his hesitation to say the same at the time.

“You deserve someone that is sure about you. I don’t know if I’m putting pressure on myself because of how fast this process has been or how quickly the end of this process is approaching, but it’s been hard for me to get to a point where I feel comfortable saying that I’m in love,” he said during the August 26 episode.

Marcus apologized after Jenn looked upset. “You don’t have to apologize, you’re not doing anything wrong,” Jenn said before her own confession. “[But] I would be lying if I didn’t tell you that I am in love with you.”

At the time, Marcus committed to trying to be more vulnerable with Jenn before the show ended.

After the Final Rose wraps up on ABC at 11 p.m. EST and will follow the aftermath of Devin ending things with Jenn over the phone after they got engaged on the show.

The Bachelor franchise will be back with The Golden Bachelorette, which premieres September 18.