Jenn Tran let the tears flow while rewatching her proposal to ex-fiancé Devin Strader during The Bachelorette season 21 finale.

During the Tuesday, September 3, episode, fans learned Jenn, 26, flipped the script and popped the question to Devin. While host Jesse Palmer initially hinted that they weren’t going to air the proposal because Devin had ended things with Jenn, they later aired the engagement as Jenn and Devin awkwardly sat next to each other.

In the scene, Jenn placed a ring on Devin’s finger after he said yes. Devin returned the sentiment by getting down on one knee and opened up a box with her Neil Lane ring. The twosome embraced and shared a sweet smooch.

“That is what I thought was the happiest day of my life,” Jenn recalled during the live After the Final Rose episode, adding that she “does not regret” proposing to the Devin she was with in Hawaii. “That man does not exist anymore.”

Earlier in the evening, Jenn revealed that Devin broke their engagement off over the phone about a month ago.

“He basically said he didn’t love me anymore and didn’t feel the same way,” Jenn recalled, adding that Devin said he “regretted” the engagement. “He was checked out. It wasn’t what he wanted anymore.”

While Jenn claimed that she fought for their relationship, she alleged that Devin didn’t want to pursue couple’s counseling.

“We left Hawaii engaged,” Jenn said through tears. “I thought I found the person I wanted to spend the rest of my life with. As soon as we left Hawaii, things were different.”

During the reunion, Jenn made a series of claims about how Devin acted off camera and even questioned why he began following The Bachelor season 28 contestant Maria Georgas on Instagram the morning of their split. She also claimed that he went “clubbing” with fellow season 21 contestant Jeremy Simons in the aftermath of their split.

Devin appeared to awkwardly laugh during the confrontation. “I was regretfully late on letting you know,” he said, explaining that he “had a lot of doubts” after they left the show.

“I wanted to spend the rest of my life with you. I wanted to have a family with you and you didn’t see those things,” she fired back. “You said to my mom that you knew what it was like to be abandoned and you never wanted to do that to me.”

The Bachelor franchise will be back with The Golden Bachelorette, which premieres Wednesday, September 18.