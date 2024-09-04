After weeks of teasing an “unprecedented ending,” Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette concluded with a bang on Tuesday, September 3.

The season 21 lead revealed during the After the Final Rose episode that winner Devin Strader broke their engagement off over the phone. Jenn claimed that Devin said he “regretted” the proposal.

“He basically said he didn’t love me anymore and didn’t feel the same way,” Jenn recalled. “He was checked out. It wasn’t what he wanted anymore.”

Jenn confronted Devin during AFR, questioning why that he followed her fellow Bachelor season 28 contestant Maria Georgas on Instagram the morning after their split. She also alleged that he went “clubbing” with fellow contestant Jeremy Simons instead of mourning their breakup.

Devin — who awkwardly laughed during the confrontation — explained that he “had a lot of doubts” after they left the show. “I was regretfully late on letting you know,” he said.

Earlier in the episode, Jenn’s family met Devin and Marcus during separate sit-downs. (While having a heart to heart with Jenn’s brother, James, Devin had asked for his permission to propose.) The physician assistant — who had previously told both of her finalists that she was in love with them — ultimately sent Marcus packing before telling Jesse that she wanted to propose to Devin. ABC aired the proposal after Jenn and Devin’s awkward confrontation at AFR.

Before the show started airing in July, Jenn revealed that the ending to her journey had never happened before in Bachelor Nation. In the teaser for the season, Jesse could be heard asking Jenn whether she was confident in her decision before cutting to a clip of Jenn telling one of the men (who we know now is Devin) that she can’t let them propose.

“That moment with Jesse, in which he asked me if I was sure if I was going to do this or not, I guess I can say now, like, I’m still not sure if I should’ve done that or not,” she teased on Good Morning America late last month. “I would say that it is a very emotional one and there are lots of twists and turns. A lot of surprises.”

During an interview with Us Weekly earlier this summer, Jenn claimed she felt good about the ending.

“I can say that I definitely opened my heart up to a lot of different connections and explored a lot of these [men],” she said. “The way that things panned out throughout the journey and the way that things ended, I’m very happy about [it].”

More recently, at the Men Tell All taping in August, Jenn reflected on how far she’s come.

"I didn't really know what to expect, but the best thing that I've taken away from it is I've learned and grown so much from it," she said. "I'm so excited to take away the lessons that I have learned from it, and I feel so much more empowered after the journey."

“I didn’t really know what to expect, but the best thing that I’ve taken away from it is I’ve learned and grown so much from it,” she said. “I’m so excited to take away the lessons that I have learned from it, and I feel so much more empowered after the journey.”

For more from Jenn’s finale, click here.