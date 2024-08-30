Jenn Tran’s final two will meet her family on the season 21 finale of The Bachelorette on Tuesday, September 3, and Us Weekly has an exclusive first look at Devin Strader’s turn.

“I know that I love Jenn and today is a very big step for us,” Devin, 28, tells ABC cameras in the clip. “Meeting Jenn’s family, you know the pressure is really on. It’s definitely the fear that they may not see that I’m good enough.”

Devin tells Jenn’s family, which includes her mother and older brother, that he is “very excited for this opportunity to get to meet” them. (Jenn has previously been open about her father no longer being part of her life.)

“Watching her light up whenever she talks about family is something that’s very important to me, because my family has been through a lot,” he says.

Jenn’s older brother notes he can see Jenn’s “bond” with Devin, but his role is to “grill the guys.” He subsequently asks Devin how he knows Jenn, 26, is The One.

“Jenn keeps me grounded. We’ve been through a lot of [similar] things with our relationships,” Devin replies. “I only want to do this once and I want to do it with the woman who makes me the happiest. I would love to have your blessing to propose to her.”

Fans will have to tune in Tuesday to see how Jenn’s brother reacts, but in a confessional, Devin adds, “This is one of those moments where I am doubting myself.”

Devin and Marcus Shoberg are the two remaining suitors on Jenn’s season. She has told both men that she’s in love with them, dropping the L-word with Devin after he expressed concerns following their fantasy suite date.

“I don’t know how to be in a healthy relationship. I don’t know how to be, maybe, what you need me to be, and I want to do that for you. And I want to feel like I do that in the way you do that for me every week after week,” she said during the August 26 episode as she got emotional. “Devin, I do love you, you freaking idiot. I love you, I do. And sometimes I don’t know how to be as amazing as you are.”

The Bachelorette season 21 finale and After the Final Rose air on ABC Tuesday, September 3, at 8 p.m. ET.