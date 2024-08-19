It’s time for Bachelorette Jenn Tran to meet the families of her final four contestants!

During the Monday, August 19, episode of The Bachelorette season 21, Jenn heads to the hometowns of Devin Strader, Marcus Shoberg, Jeremy Simon and Jonathon Johnson.

“This is the wildest hometowns week,” Jenn said during a preview for the episode. “And I cannot be more grateful and honored and excited. One of these guys could be my husband at the end of this.”

While Jenn has remained tight-lipped about the ending of her season, she exclusively teased to Us Weekly that she’s pleased with how her chapter ends.

“I can say that I definitely opened my heart up to a lot of different connections and explored a lot of these [men],” she told Us. “The way that things panned out throughout the journey and the way that things ended, I’m very happy about [it].”

Scroll down to meet the final four contestants’ families:

Devin Strader

Devin revealed in his intro package that he grew up with a single mom. “My family oriented mindset came from the way I grew up. I didn’t grow up in an easy life. My mom is a single mom,” he explained. “To me, my idea of a perfect life is a happy household with kids and a happy family. That’s the biggest thing for me. People staying together.”

Devin shared during his one-on-one date that he “had issues” with his dad. “My parents were never together which was always a weird thing for me,” he said. “My mom was in school, [a] casual fling turned into a pregnancy and that was me.”

Devin, who has a younger brother, admitted he used to “idolize” his father as “some guy that I wanted to go live with and wanted to be with.” Devin noted that he saw how much that “hurt” his mom because “she was the one who took care of me my entire life and he was never around for that.”

Devin gushed over his mom, saying, “She’s taken care of me better than any father figure I’ve ever had.”

Marcus Shoberg

Marcus opened up about his childhood during his second one-on-one date with Jenn, sharing that he doesn’t “come from a perfect family, far from it.”

“My sister, when we were young, when we were kids, were kind of born into a pretty rough situation,” Marcus said during the episode. “We had parents who couldn’t really take care of us. They were a bit unstable and they weren’t fit to be parents, and they brought us to daycare one day and just never came back for us.”

Marcus said that moment was the start of a “very rough chapter” in his childhood. “Like, I had to take on the role of looking after my sister,” he said, adding that they lived in a foster home together.

Marcus got emotional during the date and confessed that he misses his sister Gabriella. “We talk every day, so if I make it to hometowns, you’ll definitely meet her,” he said. “She’s the most important person in my life.”

He added in a confessional, “Life has been difficult at times. My sister’s the one constant in my life that’s been through everything I’ve been through and she’s been there for all the highs and all the lows.”

Jeremy Simon

Jeremy brought Jenn to meet his family in Fairfield, Connecticut. “It’s really great to just see everyone,” he said. “I could never get engaged without introducing Jenn to my family.”

After Jeremy’s casting was announced on The Bachelorette, his dad, Greg, showed his support. “It’s an interesting adventure for my son,” Greg told CT Insider in March. Jeremy’s mom is Karen, and he has two sisters, Lindsey and Emily.

Jonathon Johnson

Jonathon took Jenn to San Diego, California, to say hello to his family. Jonathon took to his Instagram Story to explain that his dad, grandparents and extended family resides in Kansas City while his mom and brother live in San Diego.

“We had everybody come into town to celebrate together,” he noted.

Jonathon frequently gushes over his parents on social media. “So glad my dad could make it out to see me graduate! It means more than he knows, and I can’t thank him and my mom enough for supporting me throughout my life so far, I love them with all my heart❤️🎉 #2015,” he wrote via Instagram in 2015.