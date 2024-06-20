Jenn Tran Swears Alum Starr Skyler to Secrecy Over Bachelorette Ending

While Bachelor Nation is waiting with bated breath to discover how Jenn Tran’s Bachelorette journey ends, show alum Starr Skyler already knows what happens during the final rose ceremony.

“When she’s the only one who knows how it ends,” Jenn, 26, captioned a Wednesday, June 19, TikTok video of herself and Starr, 25.

In the clip, Jenn hands a piece of shipping tape to Starr. “It’s for your mouth,” Jenn lip-synched. “Let me know if you need a bigger piece.”

Starr, meanwhile, subtly nodded her head.

In a follow-up caption, Jenn noted that “[her] girl @starr [is] on lock.”

Jenn and Starr met on Joey Graziadei’s season 28 of The Bachelor. After they were each sent home by Joey, Jenn was named the next lead. She finished filming her season last month.

“I think I’m also being told that the ending of my season is also something that has never happened before,” Jenn told former star Kaitlyn Bristowe at CMA Fest earlier this month.

Jenn’s role as the Bachelorette is also history in the making.

“I feel so so grateful and so honored to be the first Asian Bachelorette in this franchise,” she said during After the Final Rose in March. “And now to be here today saying in this position being like I am going to lead my own love story, I am going to be the main character in my story — like I just can’t help but think of how many people I’m inspiring.”

Jenn subsequently expanded on the honor via Instagram.

“You have no idea how much this moment means to me. Growing up I never got to see anyone who looked like me lead their own love story on TV,” Jenn wrote at the time. “To be able to inspire a generation of people to be proud of their culture is something I’m so grateful for. This opportunity to find love as the Bachelorette is so much bigger than myself and I am embracing that wholeheartedly.”

As Jenn began filming season 21, she met her cast of suitors at a brand-new California mansion.

“We’re really breaking the mold this season,” Jenn told Entertainment Tonight ahead of the first night. “I feel like a new mansion is the perfect way to break the mold. I’m gonna bless it with some really good vibes.”

Per the outlet, Jenn greeted her men at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch before they immediately left the country for a variety of international destinations.

The Bachelorette season 21 premieres on ABC Monday, July 8, at 8 p.m. ET.