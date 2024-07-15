Bachelorette viewers cannot get enough of Jenn Tran’s contestant Marcus.

The Army Ranger veteran raised eyebrows as the first one out of the limo when Jenn’s Bachelorette season premiered.

“I wanted to tell you about my three big dreams. Growing up, I wanted to serve my country and go to outer space and to find my person,” Marcus told Jenn during their first meeting. “I’ve been lucky enough that some of those dreams have already become true.”

He continued: “I’m super excited to be here and to be a part of your journey.”

Marcus shared a deeply personal story with viewers during his intro package about his time in the Army Rangers.

“When you can genuinely appreciate that you woke up in the morning and that you have breath in your lungs, that’s a beautiful thing,” he shared. “I would never have been able to appreciate those types of things without that type of experience.”

Keep scrolling for more details about Marcus and his military background:

Marcus Was an Army Ranger

During his intro package, Marcus revealed to viewers that he “enlisted and left for training two weeks” after graduating high school. “I did six deployments and I’m super proud to have been an Army Ranger but the last mission I ever went on, I almost didn’t come back from.”

Marcus admitted to having a lapse in memory after a grenade went off near him and his team while in combat. He woke up “at a hospital in Washington D.C.”

Marcus Has Been Single for a While

His time on The Bachelorette marks five years since Marcus dated seriously.

“I think I’m ready to open myself back up to being in a relationship and the possibility of love,” he told viewers. “I’m here to see if there’s a connection between Jenn and I. I hope love is the next mission for me.”

Marcus Went to Harvard

Following his time in the Army Rangers, Marcus went to Harvard University. While at the school, he worked with the Harvard Undergraduates Veterans Organization.

Marcus Works as a Data Engineer — And Entrepreneur

According to his LinkedIn profile, Marcus has worked as a full-time data engineer in Raleigh, North Carolina, since April 2023. He’s also been the founder of Falkor Technologies since September of that year.

Marcus Is an Adrenaline Junkie

Not only does he love “going rock climbing,” according to his ABC bio, but it appears Marcus has some other epic adventures under his belt. An Instagram post from August 2022 showed climbing a snow-covered mountain and his Bachelorette intro package revealed he skydives.