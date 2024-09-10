Bachelorette Jenn Tran wasn’t afraid to pull out the receipts while recapping her rocky relationship with ex-fiancé Devin Strader.

“Now when I look back on things, I’m like, there were so many key moments I should’ve taken note of and I didn’t,” Jenn, 26, said during Part One of her “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast appearance on Monday, September 9. “The day after we got engaged, the first thing he asked the producers was, ‘How long do people stay together?’ I was like, ‘You’re already anticipating that we’re breaking up?’”

Jenn thought she found The One during season 21 of The Bachelorette, ending the show engaged to Devin after they both proposed to each other.

Before Bachelor Nation could watch their engagement, Jenn revealed during After the Final Rose that she and Devin parted ways off-camera. During their live confrontation, Devin said he was “regretfully late” in informing Jenn of his change of heart with their relationship, sparking outrage from fans.

Scroll down for more revelations from Jenn’s podcast appearance:

Devin Asked Producers How Long Bachelor Nation Couples Stay Together

While Jenn said she didn’t think much of Devin’s question at the time, she admitted that she now believes it was “really weird” to ask producers about the timeline of past Bachelor Nation couples. “Why would you ask that?” Jenn wondered.

Devin Told Jenn He Loved Her ‘Some Days’

Prior to their split, Jenn explained that she and Devin spent time together in the Bachelor franchises’ signature “happy couple” retreats — where the pair can be in private off-camera before their relationship is revealed on the show — and things were “not good.”

“We were fighting, not making any compromises and it was just bad,” Jenn recalled on Monday. “He basically said, ‘I’m not happy anymore. Some days I wake up and I just don’t feel it. … Some days I wake up and I just don’t love you.’”

Jenn said she reassured Devin that they could “get through this,” while he suggested that they pursue couples counseling. When Devin ended their relationship days later, Jenn claimed he backtracked his plans to work on mending their relationship.

When Jenn called him out on his change of plans, “He was like, ‘You’re right, I lied, I don’t want to go to couple’s counseling. I don’t, I don’t want to work on this,’” she recalled.

Devin Called Off the Engagement in a 2-Minute Phone Call

The morning of their breakup, Jenn recalled FaceTiming Devin and thinking things were “normal.” He then went to watch an episode of The Bachelorette with his family, and sent her a “cryptic” text after the show.

“He said, ‘Let’s talk tomorrow. This is a conversation we will have tomorrow at the happy couple.’ I was like, ‘I don’t like what that means, just call me now let’s talk about it,’” Jenn said. “A two-minute phone call, this was that night. He was like, ‘I don’t feel this anymore, I don’t want to be in this relationship anymore. It’s not working.’”

Jenn said she felt “very blindsided” and was “sobbing” when he called. “I was like, ‘Do I beg? Do I not?’” she recalled.

Devin Wondered If He Should’ve Left ‘Bachelorette’ Early

Ahead of their engagement, viewers watched as Devin threatened to quit the show if Jenn didn’t say the L-word. After the show ended, Jenn alleged that Devin wondered whether he should have exited then.

“He had said, like, ‘I wonder what would’ve happened if I had just left that day when I came into your room and was asking for reassurance.’ He was like, ‘I probably should’ve just left that day,’” Jenn said. “I was like, ‘Oh, OK.’”

Jenn Claimed Devin Was Spotted With His Ex-Girlfriend

In the aftermath of their split, footage of Devin with a mystery woman in New York circulated the internet. According to Jenn, the woman is someone from Devin’s past.

“To my knowledge it’s one of his ex-girlfriends,” Jenn alleged, adding that the interaction occurred two weeks before AFR. While she and Devin were broken up at the time, Jenn thought there was “hope” for a reconciliation.

“I’ve been getting a lot of DMs and texts about what he had been doing in the past month,” she said. “There are rumors he was at a bar with this girl making out with her three weeks before AFR. Somebody sent me a photo of him and her together at the airport flying to New York.”

While Jenn said she isn’t sure whether Devin had been communicating with his ex the entire relationship, she broke down the timeline of what she knows.

“He goes missing for some days at a time. Immediately after the show he is detached, not giving in effort. He doesn’t want to see me and then now there’s this girl coming out and they’re flying together to New York and she’s an ex-girlfriend,” Jenn said, adding that she received a DM warning her of the girl. “Those are the facts.”

Devin’s Exes Reached Out to Jenn Telling Her She ‘Dodged a Bullet’

While Devin may have rekindled a romance with one of his exes, Jenn alleged that other people from his past have reached out to her.

“I’ve had so many exes reach out to me now being like, ‘You dodged a bullet,’” Jenn said during Part Two of the appearance on Tuesday, September 10. “The pictures of him with this girl… Now I have the closure I need.”

The Maria of It All

Jenn shocked Bachelor Nation when she revealed during AFR that Devin had followed former Bachelor contestant Maria Georgas (who many thought might be the season 21 lead) on Instagram the morning after their split. Following the bombshell claim, Maria released a statement via Instagram that she had never interacted with Devin.

Jenn, for her part, called Maria’s video “nice” and said that they “support each other from afar.”