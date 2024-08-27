True to Jenn Tran’s promise, The Bachelorette season 21 has been full of twists and turns — and now, cliffhangers.

Jenn, 26, kicked off the Monday, August 26, episode of the ABC series with Devin Strader’s date and the twosome accepted host Jesse Palmer’s invitation to stay in the fantasy suite. Suitor Jonathon Johnson had his one-on-one time with Jenn next and he, too, spent the night with the lead.

For the last fantasy suite, Jenn planned to tell contestant Marcus Shoberg that she loved him. During their candid conversation, however, he admitted that he’s “unsure” and she deserves “someone that is sure” about her.

“I don’t know if I’m, like, putting pressure on myself because of how fast this process has been or how quickly, you know, the end of this process is approaching,” Marcus said. “But it’s been hard for me to get to a point where I feel comfortable saying that I’m, like, in love.”

Despite Marcus’ admission, Jenn doesn’t back down from sharing her true feelings. “There’s a lot of different phrases of love and I’d be lying if I didn’t tell you that I am in love with you and the way that you make me feel,” Jenn said.

After Jenn dropped the L-word, Marcus cried and promised to “try as hard as he can” to get over his fears of uncertainty. Jenn and Marcus decide to spend the night together and woke up the next morning in a better place.

While Jenn had her overnight dates with Jonathon and Marcus, Devin began to spiral while thinking about how vulnerable he had been. Devin explained that he’s told Jenn he loves her multiple times — and not only has he not heard it back, but there are still other men in the picture.

“I’m having a lot of tough thoughts. … I was really, really excited for my overnight date,” Devin told Jesse. “I’ve been waiting for this time to hear something that will get me through this process. But the one big question that I wanted to ask her — ‘Do you love me as much as I love you?’ — I never got to ask her that. … I didn’t want to scare her with my true feelings about how bad it is inside for me.”

When Jesse asked whether Devin got any kind of reassurance, the freight company owner said that Jenn has told him that she sees a future with him, but has never used the L-word. Devin began to get emotional, and explained he hasn’t been sleeping while thinking about their connection.

“I need to feel love,” he said. “I don’t feel like I’m The One. … I feel like I’m ‘One of’ and that hurts.”

The episode concluded with, yes, a cliffhanger as Devin went to talk to Jenn, telling the cameras he might walk away for good.

The Bachelorette Men Tell All episode airs on ABC at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 27. The season 21 finale airs on ABC at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 3.