Ready to wed! Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are eager to say “I do” sooner rather than later.

The reality star couple, who got engaged in June, have “talked about getting married in the next 12 months,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting that the duo are “hoping [it will be] televised but [they’re not] sure yet.”

Ashley, 30 and Jared, 29, met on Bachelor in Paradise 2 in 2015 and casually dated on and off since before taking the next step in their relationship. The pair spent time on the weekend in New England, where they hung out with family and attended fun-filled soirees.

The Almost Famous podcast host and the former restaurant manager kicked off their weekend festivities at the Shrine Nightclub at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut, where they danced the night away on Friday, June 29. They kept the party going on Saturday, June 30, when they were seen hanging out with friends at The Grand Boston.

Ashley kept it casual and chose to forego makeup for the outing, a move that she attributes to her beau. “When someone in the crew noticed, she said she’s never done that before but now that [she and Jared] are engaged, she’s comfortable going anywhere with him without makeup,” the source noted.

The Bachelor alum previously spoke about her thoughts on having a televised wedding during the June 25 episode of Almost Famous, which she hosts alongside Bachelor Nation fan favorite Ben Higgins.

“I think we’re both down for it, but our caveat is that we want as many guests as we want and we don’t want to be limited to that,” she explained. “So if we couldn’t have it the way we imagined, that’s the only reason we wouldn’t do it … We want it, we want it.”

While speaking exclusively to Us Weekly on June 21, Jared revealed that the couple “talk about the future a lot.” Ashley added that they want “two to three” children, but will “decide after two.”

