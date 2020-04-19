Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Launch Quarantine Wine for Charity

Making a difference. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis announced that they are giving back in a major way with the launch of a new wine.

The Ranch alum, 42, and the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actress, 36, took to social media on Sunday, April 19, to reveal that they have partnered with Nocking Point Wines to produce Quarantine Wine, a new 2018 Pinot Noir blend, for charity. One hundred percent of the proceeds will be donated to four different charities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“These are unprecedented times that we’re living in,” Kutcher began in a video posted to YouTube. “Unprecedented times call for …”

“More drinking,” Kunis said, interrupting her husband.

“I was going to say unprecedented measures but you said, ‘More drinking,’ I like it,” Kutcher continued. “In the evenings, we like to do virtual dates and virtual hangouts with friends, and one of the things that we like to do on those virtual dates is drink, eat, share a glass of wine, hang out, reconnect.”

The No Strings Attached star went on to share that the other thing the couple, who married in July 2015, have been “working hard on is helping out a lot of charities.”

“We’ve been finding charities that have been focusing on getting PPE [personal protective equipment] into the country, feeding kids, assisting families who’ve lost their jobs, businesses that are in distress, and Mila came up with the brilliant idea of combining the two things,” Kutcher said.

The Guess Who actor and Kunis continued on, explaining that Quarantine Wine has an “interactive label” that can personalized to “whoever you want to toast to.” The beverage is available for purchase starting at $50 for two bottles on the pair’s official wine website.

The couple, who share daughter, Wyatt, 5, and son, Dimitri, 3, chose to donate the profits to GiveDirectly, Direct Relief, Frontline Responders Fund and America’s Food Fund in support of frontline workers and families in need of assistance.

“One hundred percent of the proceeds go to a handful of charities that we have done homework on, due diligence, vetted out to make sure that their overhead is low enough where they actually do the work they’re supposed to do,” Kunis explained. “Where their outcome is visible.”

The That 70’s Show alums join a host of other celebrities, including Hilary Duff, Michael Che, Diddy and Reese Witherspoon, who have chosen to give back in unique ways as COVID-19 has wreaked havoc around the world. The respiratory illness has infected more than 2.3 million people globally and caused over 164,000 deaths, according to CNN.

