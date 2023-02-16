Say what now? Ashton Kutcher revealed that he doesn’t like creamer in his coffee — and spikes it with orange juice instead.

The Your Place or Mine star, 45, opened up about his unusual preference during a Tuesday, February 14, appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Kutcher identified “orange juice in coffee” as one of his favorite things during the “Obsessions” segment.

“I think you might be alone here,” host Kelly Clarkson quipped before the That ’70s Show alum launched into a defense of the strange combo.

“I’m not big on creamers. I don’t like creamers. I usually drink black coffee. That is my go-to,” the Iowa native explained. “But, occasionally I like light roast black coffee. And one of the things about light roast black coffee is that it has citrus notes in it.”

According to Kutcher, lighter roasts have flavor notes that actually pair well with O.J. “It’s the acidity that sort of gives it a brightness when you’re drinking coffee,” he told the “Breakaway” songstress, 40. “If I ever have a medium roast coffee and I’m like, ‘Ah, I really would prefer this be a little more light roast,’ I take just a splash — not very much — a splash of orange juice and it brightens up the coffee, and gives it a little bit of sweetness.”

Clarkson was skeptical, telling her guest that the idea “sounds gross,” but she promised she’d try it on his behalf.

“Don’t go overboard,” the Butterfly Effect actor advised. “If you go overboard, it gets all sorts of not fun.”

After Kutcher’s coffee order went viral, Today cohosts Al Roker, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie gave the combo a try during the Wednesday, February 15, episode of the show. Roker, 68, spit his out while Kotb, 58, made a face and repeatedly said, “No.”

Guthrie, 51, managed to swallow the beverage, but she wasn’t impressed. “It’s not good,” she deadpanned. “I’m sorry. … A little half-and-half will do the trick.”

While citrus coffee may not become a trend, Kutcher’s other “obsession” proved to be much less controversial. The That ’90s Show star revealed that he and wife Mila Kunis love Clarkson’s children’s book River Rose and the Magical Lullaby. The couple share daughter Wyatt, 8, and son Dimitri, 6.

“I have read [it] to my daughter maybe 100 times,” he explained. “We read to our kids for 20 to 30 minutes every single night, that has to happen. And so I’ve read this book so many times.”

The American Idol winner offered to send Wyatt the doll that sings the song from the book, but Kutcher joked that the gift might cause her to get sick of his version. “If mine is so off, she’s gonna be like, ‘Dad, you haven’t been doing it right,'” Kutcher quipped.