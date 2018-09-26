Ashton Kutcher has officially signed over a home he once owned with his former stepdaughter Rumer Willis.

The That 70’s Show alum, 40, bought a house in the Hollywood Hills in 2009 with the Dancing With the Stars alum, whose mother is Kutcher’s ex-wife Demi Moore. The property — a two-bedroom, four-bathroom, 1,800-square-foot ranch-style home — was originally purchased for $971,500, according to The Blast. Both Kutcher and Willis’ name was on the deed.

Willis — whose father, Bruce Willis, was married to Moore from 1987 to 2000 — filed documents in August stating that the co-ownership had been terminated and that all debt had been satisfied in full. Kutcher’s wife of three years, Mila Kunis, also had a legal claim to the home, and she filed a quitclaim deed to relinquish her rights. While it’s unknown whether the couple paid the former House Bunny actress any money, The Blast also reported that property records show the house was “sold for $572,500 at the same time the new grant deed and quitclaim documents were filed.”

The Two and a Half Men star was previously married to Moore, 55, for six years. They separated in 2011 and filed for divorce in December 2012, but the divorce took another two years to be finalized.

Kunis, 35, previously spoke about her husband’s close relationship with his former stepkids, including Willis’ sisters, Scout, 27, and Tallulah Belle, 24.

“[Moore and Kutcher] had, like, a normal, real relationship,” The Spy Who Dumped Me star said on the “WTF With Marc Maron” podcast in July. “They had three kids they were raising. It was, like, a normal life … Yeah, he was younger, but he loved those kids.” The Black Swan star — who shares daughter Wyatt, 3, and 1-year-old son Dimitri with Kutcher — also noted that the No Strings Attached actor still keeps in touch with Moore’s daughters.

