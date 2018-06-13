Picking up the pieces. Actress Asia Argento is surrounding herself with love — and faith — following the death of boyfriend Anthony Bourdain.

The Italian actress, 42, took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 13, and posted a photo with a couple of girlfriends, including Rose McGowan, that she captioned “Sisterhood.” She also posted two clips of a candle burning as the song “Jesus Was a Cross Maker” by Judee Sill plays in the background. (Sill died by suicide in 1979.) Argento later shared a shot of a woman’s back with the word “Saved” going down the spine.

Argento previously spoke out about Bourdain, 61, who was found dead after hanging himself in his hotel room in France on June 8, tweeting, “Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspires so many, and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine.” She also shared the same statement on her Instagram.

McGowan penned an open letter on Monday, June 11, defending her friend after some speculated that Argento played a role in pushing Bourdain to end his life. In the letter, obtained by Us Weekly, the Charmed alum requested that nobody blame the xXx star for the celebrity chef’s death. “Anthony’s internal war was his war, but now [Argento has] been left on the battlefield to take the bullets,” McGowan wrote. “It is in no way fair or acceptable to blame her or anyone else, not even Anthony.”

McGowan also pointed out that Bourdain had been Argento’s “rock during her hardships of this last year,” which saw the actress coming forward to accuse producer Harvey Weinstein of sexually assaulting her in 1997. Bourdain supported his girlfriend’s decision to detail the incident in The New Yorker, tweeting in October 2017, “I am proud and honored to know you. You just did the hardest thing in the world.”

Argento and the Parts Unknown star began dating in 2017 after collaborating on the 2016 Rome episode of the CNN series.

