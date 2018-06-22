Asia Argento shared a selfie with her late boyfriend, Anthony Bourdain, two weeks after he was found dead of an apparent suicide.

“Two weeks without you,” Argento captioned a selfie with Bourdain on Friday, June 22, via Twitter. The duo are all smiles in the picture, which appears to be taken by the ocean.

Two weeks without you pic.twitter.com/C5Hqe4LG73 — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) June 22, 2018

The 42-year-old actress has shared multiple messages on social media since Bourdain was found dead at the age of 61 on June 8.

“How sad are we? and HOW sad have we been,” she wrote alongside an Instagram Story video of the Morrissey song “We’ll Let You Know” playing the background on Friday.

“Please don’t lose faith,” she captioned another snap of herself. The Italian singer also posted a third selfie of herself getting visually emotional on Friday.

Earlier this week, Argento shared another blunt message, writing, “Life is a bitch and then you die” alongside a selfie on her Instagram Story on Monday, June 18.

Bourdain and Argento started dating in 2017 after meeting on the set of his hit CNN series, Parts Unknown. She shared an emotional note on Instagram shortly after the news of the celebrity chef’s death broke.

“Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspires so many, and his generosity knew no bounds,” she wrote on June 8. “He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine.”

French authorities confirmed on June 9 that there was no evidence of foul play of violence in the Bourdain’s death. The New York Times reported on Friday that the TV personality did not have narcotics in his system at the time of his death.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

