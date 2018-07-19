Keeping his memory alive. Asia Argento reflected on a sweet moment with her late boyfriend Anthony Bourdain in an emotional Instagram post on Thursday, July 19.

The 42-year-old activist shared a photo of the two driving in a convertible where Bourdain can be seen holding an umbrella over her to shade her from the sun. The picture is accompanied by an Italian saying from Dante Alighieri’s long narrative poem titled Divine Comedy.

“There is no greater sorrow than to be mindful of the happy time in misery, and that thy Teacher knows,” the quote read. “But, if to recognise the earliest root of love in us thou hast so great desire, I will do even as he who weeps and speaks.”

Below the caption, Argento added a timestamp of May 27, 2018, which was just 12 days before Bourdain was found dead by suicide in a French hotel room on June 8, at the age of 61.

Hours after news of the Parts Unknown host’s death, Argento posted an emotional tribute to her love.

“Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspires so many, and his generosity knew no bounds,” she wrote in a note posted to Instagram at the time. “He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine.”

The Italian native has since been open about her emotions, including sharing a sweet selfie of the pair smiling under the sun with a beautiful backdrop of clear blue water on June 22. “Two weeks,” she simply wrote documenting the time that has passed.

Argento and Bourdain met on set of the hit CNN series in early 2017 and began dating shortly after.

