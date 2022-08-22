Standing by her “art.” Aubrey O’Day didn’t hold back when a social media user accused her of Photoshopping her vacation pics.

“Not that I need to explain myself, but I’ve been in this industry for over 20 years and have been traveling the world since I was 7,” the former member of Danity Kane, 38, wrote via Instagram alongside an altered pic of her with Jesus on Sunday, August 21. “If I want my Instagram to be curated like a museum of ART then that’s what the f–k is going to happen. I’m an artist, a REAL creator.”

In the lengthy post, O’Day noted the amount of hard work that goes into creating her content. “I do all of my creative from my music to my flicks,” she continued. “Everything from my hair, glam, nails, styling, backdrops, editing, shooting, & the weather isn’t always perfect when I shoot, and I vacation alone.. I don’t need to be flown places.”

For the singer, not every aspect of her travels is easy to capture. “Let alone the fact that a lot of the shots I give y’all are in places you have to spend hours scaling mountains to get to,” she explained. “Respect my aesthetic, I work hard to give y’all beautiful content that feels the way the places I travel vibrate.. because I want y’all to vibrate high with me.”

O’Day concluded her statement by addressing the person who questioned the authenticity of her photos.

“Lil tok girl, I am so sorry to your place of work that allows you to sit on my page all day with binoculars,” she continued. “But I suggest you learn this lesson fast: you don’t even need to concentrate on others to be your own version of special and necessary in this world.. you can make positive changes just by using your own gifts.. stop looking left and right if you wanna move forward. 🤍🙏🏽.”

The California native quickly received an outpour of support from her fans in the comments section. “I always took your photos as art. That’s how you express yourself. And that’s how it should be. It’s your page. Do whatever the f you want with it!” one follower replied.

A second commentator pointed out that O’Day shares live footage when she is traveling, adding, “We all literally saw videos of you there that you posted and you were also tagged in. People make no sense sometimes, just ignore them,” the fan added.

O’Day’s social media message comes shortly after a since-deleted video on TikTok compared the performer’s vacation snaps to stock images and other content creators.

