



Aubrey O’Day called out American Airlines on Twitter on Thursday, September 26, claiming that a male flight attendant forced her to remove her shirt in front of other passengers.

“Never have I flown & had the steward treat me like a punished lil child in timeout the entire flight… including making me undress in front of the entire plane because he didn’t like my shirt & [making] me turn [it] inside out in order to fly,” the Danity Kane singer tweeted, naming the employee in her tweet and calling for his firing.

When a Twitter supporter replied to express outrage, O’Day wrote, “Yeah. I was SHOCKED. I literally had to have my breasts in a bra out in front of everyone around me in order to not get kicked off. The girl next to me held up her blanket cuz she felt bad.”

In the wake of the 35-year-old’s tweets, American Airlines is investigating. “We are reviewing the situation, and have reached out to Ms. O’Day to get more information,” a spokesperson for the airline tells Us Weekly.

On Twitter, the airline asked O’Day to send along her flight information, writing, “Your comments concern us and we’d like to check into this further.”

But the Making the Band alum wasn’t in the mood to engage. “I gave you his name,” she wrote. “I literally have no interest in dealing with your airline any further. I’m offended and disturbed. I wish I took @JetBlue.”

When another user compared the flight attendant to a “sick pervert,” O’Day responded, “I didn’t get pervert vibes. I got someone that I feel genuinely hated me. he wasn’t kind. and I don’t believe his feelings were handled correctly.”

O’Day then started live-tweeting Thursday’s episode of Ex on the Beach, on which she’s currently starring.

