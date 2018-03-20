Aubrey O’Day hinted at her affair with Donald Trump Jr. in the form of music. In wake of the news of the dalliance, a source confirms to Us Weekly exclusively that the former Danity Kane member’s 2012 remix of Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know” and 2013 song “DJT” are both about the businessman.

On “Somebody That I Used to Know,” the 34-year-old singer intones, “Now and then I think of when we were together / Like when you told me that your marriage was a lie.” Later on, she sings, “But you were scared to ruin your family’s name / Your wife’s the only one glad we are over.”

Meanwhile, the lyrics to the explicit breakup track “DJT,” which was included on O’Day’s album Between Two Evils, detail an affair that leads to the end of a relationship. It features a phone call between O’Day and a man, with her asking, “You want to believe that everything with me was a lie, a fantasy? And you want to go back and live in the life that you had forever?” The man replies, “I’ll always want you and always wonder about it, but it doesn’t matter because I have to stay here.”

Us confirmed on Monday, March 19, that Donald, 40, cheated on his now-estranged wife, Vanessa Trump, with O’Day after meeting on the season 5 set of The Celebrity Apprentice in late 2011. Their affair continued until March 2012, when Vanessa found emails between her husband and the entertainer.

“When it started, they were very serious all of a sudden,” a source close to O’Day revealed. “He told her it was over with his wife, that they were separated and he didn’t love her — all of that stuff … Aubrey fell for him hard. She thought they were going to be together for real.”

A source close to production told Us that President Donald Trump’s eldest son spent “a lot of time” with the “Damaged” singer. “They called and texted all the time, too,” the insider added, noting that the pair “weren’t the most careful either.”

Donald Jr. and Vanessa, also 40, reconciled their marriage after he cheated, but it was only a matter of years before they officially called it quits. She filed for an uncontested divorce on Thursday, March 15, after 12 years of marriage. “We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families,” the estranged couple said in a statement. “We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

The Trump Organization executive and the former model are the parents of Kai, 10, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3.

