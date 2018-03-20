Following the news that Donald Trump Jr. had an affair with Aubrey O’Day while married to wife Vanessa Trump — who filed for divorce from him on March 15 — multiple sources are taking Us Weekly inside their secret relationship.

“He would look at her like a piece of meat,” an insider explained to Us about their time on set of Celebrity Apprentice’s fifth season in 2011. “But he was equally taken by her intellect. She impressed him a lot on the show. She was smart.”

As previously reported, multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that the 34-year-old former Danity Kane band member and Trump’s affair began “toward the end of the taping” and continued until March 2012.

“The way he positioned it to Aubrey was that he and Vanessa were already on the outs,” a source close to production told Us.

The insider also revealed that the two were “spending a lot of time together,” and added that “they called and texted all the time too,” noting that they “weren’t the most careful, either.”

Meanwhile, a source close to O’Day told Us: “He called her all the time and really cared about her. He was giving her a lot of advice on her career. She’s actually a bright girl, way smarter than people realize,” adding that “Don fell hard for Aubrey too,” and even told her that he would leave Vanessa for her.

The affair ended after Vanessa found emails between the two, leading him to call it quits with the reality star.

As previously reported, Vanessa filed for divorce earlier this week. “After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the former couple said in a statement to Us at the time. “We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

According to a source close to Vanessa, while together, she and Trump Jr. “had a very active and normal social life” and “were a humble, loving, great couple and very down-to-earth.”

“Their social life completely evaporated once Trump took office,” the source added. “They became recluses,” adding that Trump Jr.’s father being president has “changed who he is and impacted his life with Vanessa.”

The source noted that “everyone around Vanessa feels bad for her.”

“It takes a lot to walk away from your marriage to the president’s son,” the insider added. “It’s not an easy life to adjust to. She didn’t sign up for this.”

Trump Jr. and Vanessa are parents to five children: Kai, 10, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3.

