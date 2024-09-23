Weeks before Sean “Diddy” Combs’ arrest, Aubrey O’Day reflected on the recent “big shift” her life had taken.

“At the end of last year when Cassie dropped her lawsuit, all of our lives changed forever,” O’Day, 40, said on a recent episode of the “Off the Vine” podcast. “I mean, they changed forever back then at the time as well.”

Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie accused him of misconduct in November 2023 after naming him in a sexual assault lawsuit, which was settled out of court within one day. Several others have since come forward with similar allegations against Diddy, 54, and he has denied each claim. Diddy was arrested earlier this month and remanded to stay at the Metropolitan Detention Center until his trial.

O’Day —who was a member of Danity Kane, the band formed by Diddy on the MTV reality show Making the Band 3 — has been an outspoken critic of her former producer.

When host Kaitlyn Bristowe asked whether O’Day has processed “everything that happened,” the singer replied that she’s “nowhere near processing.”

“It’s all still very ongoing,” she said. “Everything is. It’s very chaotic. It’s very emotional and stressful, and every day there’s a new little twist and turn. I can’t really talk about any of it right now.”

While remaining tight-lipped about why she couldn’t discuss it further, O’Day noted that she wanted to “run my motherf—ing mouth heavy right now.”

“There’s an investigation going on right now,” she explained. “So like, if anyone were to be part of the investigation, they wouldn’t be allowed to speak about anything. Some people can’t speak about things because they haven’t processed that. Everybody processes trauma different.”

O’Day also reflected on her exit from the TV show, saying she felt “groomed” and calling the environment “toxic.”

“I was so young and so many things were put on me. I was fired on national television for being overly raunchy and promiscuous,” she said. “That’s actually like wrongful termination. That’s a lawsuit against a lot of people.”

After Bristowe asked whether O’Day could “fight that,” she explained that it wasn’t possible because of a statute of limitations.

“At that time I was never introduced to HR,” she explained. “I never knew where to go to tell anyone what was happening or express my feelings or how to handle the things that were going on, you just normalized a lot of wild-ass s—. And as I start to have to, like, document the process of all of it — and I express it when I’m needed to or feel like it — people are looking at me like, ‘Uh, what the f—?’”

O’Day explained that she hopes to share more of her side of the story at some point. “I don’t want to die with a bunch of secrets in me,” she said.

Weeks after her interview, O’Day revealed that she’s filming a TV show. “Of all the weeks to be filming a tv show, phew … what a week!” she wrote via Instagram on Monday, September 23. “Sending an abundance of love to everyone who held a safe space for me. and in return, I’m here for any of you who need/needed a safe space when you felt unprotected.. you will forever have my support.”

