



Au naturel? Aubrey O’Day insists that her drastically different appearance is not the product of plastic surgery, despite rumors.

“I’ve had lip fillers and Botox. I put a lot of filters,” the singer, 35, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition premiere in West Hollywood on Thursday, October 10. “I know all the tricks and I use them.”

O’Day noted that the criticism does not get to her. “Not at all. When I was 17 maybe,” she explained. “I think the worst comment I ever read, and then I didn’t read any more, was, ‘She looks like an old leather handbag that’s been put in the dryer 15 times.’ That was one of my faves.”

The Danity Kane member went on to reveal how she became comfortable in her skin. “By being on reality TV since I was 17 and being called a leather handbag that’s been jugged through the dryer 15 times since I was 17. It’s all silly,” she said. “I look in the mirror. I know what I look like. I love me! I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.”

O’Day continued: “I wish I was youthful in regards to my energy. I can’t do Barry’s Bootcamp twice a day anymore. As I get older, there’s so much pressure on women to be skinny or to have tinier bodies and every little inch that I gain I’m so affected by it, and I’ve gotten to a place that I’m like, I’m healthy, I don’t take drugs, I barely drink, I exercise every day and I feel mentally happy. I don’t need anything other than what I’m doing because it’s working for me.”

The reality star, who previously had an affair with Donald Trump Jr. in 2012 and split from Jersey Shore‘s Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio in July 2017, also divulged what she wants in a partner.

“I’m looking for someone kind and compassionate and able to laugh at life,” she told Us. “It’s really not that serious. … Life is so short. You really have to connect with anyone you’re lucky enough to come across and just appreciate and show gratitude for every silly moment you have.”

Might a reality TV dating show be in her future? “I would love to be the Bachelorette,” the Famously Single alum admitted. “I think I’m too controversial for that show, but oh, man, if they want to step into the dark side, someone needs to put me on that.”

In the meantime, O’Day will settle for an appearance on 90 Day Fiancé. “I want them to do a celebrity version and I want to be on it,” she declared. “The men I thought I would have ended up with in life I could have married in 90 days. They could have easily done it in 90 days too.”

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition airs on WE tv Fridays at 10 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Tatiana Steelman

