Audrina Patridge’s 15-year-old niece Sadie Loza’s cause of death has been revealed.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to multiple outlets on Wednesday, November 15, that the teen’s cause of death was a narcotic overdose. TMZ was first to report the news.

Authorities told People on Wednesday that “there is still an open investigation to determine if there are any possible criminal charges.”

Patridge, 38, confirmed in February that Sadie had passed away just one week after her 15th birthday.

“My heart hurts to even write this. My beautiful niece is now in heaven,” the Hills alum penned via an Instagram tribute at the time. “I know Its not goodbye forever, but it is the hardest to say goodbye for now. We will miss you and cherish every single moment we had with you. Rest in peace Say Say!! We love you forever & ever!”

Sadie’s mom, Casey Loza — who is Patridge’s sister — first shared the news via Instagram earlier that day, writing, “Sadie Raine Loza has left this Earth for the heavens.”

She continued, “Writing this was the hardest thing I ever have had to do, not knowing the right words I’ll leave you with this, Sadie liked to remind me that the first law of thermodynamics aka (Law of Conservation of Energy) works in all spheres of life. ‘Energy cannot be created or destroyed, it can only be changed from one form to another.’”

Casey, 37, noted that “transformation is a better word than death,” adding that Sadie’s story will “save countless lives” and her memory will “never be forgotten.” She concluded, “Rest In Peace you brilliant starseed. You’re with your creator. We will miss you dearly. I love you.”

Casey and estranged husband Kyle Loza welcomed Sadie in February 2008. The parents married in March 2009 before welcoming Sadie’s brother Draven in April 2010. They welcomed another son, Vallon, in October 2018.

The family previously appeared on Patridge’s 2011 short-lived Vh1 reality series, Audrina, which ran for 10 episodes and included Audrina, Casey and Kyle as well as their sister Samantha Patridge, brother Mark Patridge and their parents, Lynne and Mark Patridge.

In November 2016, Sadie was the flower girl at Patridge’s wedding to ex-husband Corey Bohan. “I love this picture of My beautiful niece Sadie and I on the dance floor,” Audrina captioned an Instagram photo of her and Sadie at the nupitals. “Trying to teach her some #dwts moves😜.” (Patridge and Bohan, 41, were married for two years before their 2018 divorce. They share daughter Kirra, 8.)

Following the news of the teen’s death in February, Audrina’s former costars took to social media to express their deep sympathies for the devastating loss.

“Omgggg this kills me. So so sorry for your loss Audrina. This is heartbreaking,” Kristin Cavallari wrote, while Brody Jenner replied: “Sending love to you and the family.”