Audrina Patridge is morning the loss of her teenage niece Sadie Loza.

“My heart hurts to even write this. My beautiful niece is now in heaven,” the Hills alum, 37, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, February 14. “I know Its not goodbye forever, but it is the hardest to say goodbye for now. We will miss you and cherish every single moment we had with you. Rest in peace Say Say!! We love you forever & ever!”

The Choices: To the Hills and Back Again author shared several photos of her niece throughout the years, including photos of Sadie as a young child and at Audrina’s wedding to Corey Bohan in November 2016. (Their divorce was finalized in December 2018.)

Audrina’s post was quickly flooded with comments from her friends and colleagues, including The Hills: New Beginnings alums Brody Jenner, Kaitlynn Carter, Frankie Delgado and Ashley Wahler.

The reality star’s sister Casey Loza and husband Kyle Loza welcomed Sadie in February 2008. The parents married in March 2009 before welcoming Sadie’s brother Draven in April 2010. They welcomed another son, Vallon, in October 2018.

The family appeared on Audrina, the Dancing With the Stars alum’s short-lived Vh1 reality series, in 2011. The reality show ran for 10 episodes and included Audrina and Casey as well as their sister Samantha Patridge and brother Mark Patridge. Their parents, Lynne and Mark Patridge, also appeared alongside Kyle, who was a professional dirt biker.

Throughout the years, Casey took to Instagram to gush over her only daughter. “Strongest girl I know, can’t wait to see what this little human does when she develops the tools needed to change this planet for the better,” the microblading specialist wrote in August 2016.

Casey announced her daughter’s death on Valentine’s Day.

“Sadie Raine Loza has left this Earth for the heavens,” the eyebrow artist wrote. “Writing this was the hardest thing I ever have had to do, not knowing the right words I’ll leave you with this, Sadie liked to remind me that the first law of thermodynamics aka (Law of Conservation of Energy) works in all spheres of life … ‘Energy cannot be created or destroyed, it can only be changed from one form to another.’ Transformation is a better word than death. Her story will save countless lives, her memory will never be forgotten. Rest In Peace you brilliant starseed. You’re with your creator. We will miss you dearly. I love you.”

A cause of death was not immediately announced.

