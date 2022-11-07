Dishing on dad life! Laguna Beach alum Jason Wahler is opening up about the challenges of parenting his two children — daughter Delilah, 5, and son Wyatt, 16 months.

“His temper tantrums are definitely very challenging right now,” Wahler, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly of his young son on Tuesday, November 1. “Lila’s actually an amazing kid. She’s actually very easy to deal with and super fun to be around. And I mean, they’re both great kids, but Wyatt’s temper tantrums are definitely a challenge.”

Despite the difficulties, the MTV alum said he and his wife, Ashley Slack — who tied the knot in October 2013 — have considered expanding their family. “We may want one more,” he revealed.

The California native — who battled with addiction for years before getting sober and becoming a recovery advocate — said that the idea of someday talking to his kids about his past struggles doesn’t scare him.

“I mean, I’ve done so much work on myself, and I feel like I’m really equipped and I’m really, you know, grateful. … When I was younger, and when I went through what I went through, there was not nearly the resources or the accessibility that there is today. And I’ve got some amazing mentors and people around me to help navigate those conversations,” he explained.

Wahler also shared that his daughter is only vaguely aware of his work with recovering addicts. “She knows I help people. She doesn’t know really in what capacity,” he said, adding that she might think he’s more “like a doctor or a nurse.”

The Hills alum has been candid about relapsing in the past, telling Us that filming The Hills: New Beginnings was a trigger for him.

“The relapse actually happened during that process when we were in it,” he said. “That brought up a lot of stuff around me, just with my own insecurities around weight. And, you know, as you get older, you gain weight, and you can have issues with your physical appearance. And I think a lot of people go through that.”

He continued: “There was steps and things that I could have done to mitigate that relapse, but again, as I was in that kind of … spiral or cyclone that it was, it was too hard to deviate from. And the dominoes had fallen, and I couldn’t pick them back up. I didn’t do the necessary steps I should have in the early stages.”

Now that the Hills’ predecessor, Laguna Beach, is coming to Netflix later this month, Wahler is reflecting on his experience with the early 2000s reality series.

“It really was one of those shows that revolutionized the way TV was done and [I’m] grateful to be a part of it. … It’s amazing to see the fan base and this nostalgia that’s still associated with it,” he said.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi.