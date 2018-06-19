In non-televised Bachelor-based drama, Bachelor Nation’s Bekah Martinez is saying sorry to Raven Gates after the two embarked on a full-fledged Twitter feud.

The 23-year-old season 22 alum issued an apology in a series of tweets on Tuesday, June 19. “I woke up this morning realizing I regret blasting Tia+Colton on social media,” she began the lengthy posts before noting that “regardless of my feelings about the situation, a sarcastic tweet is not the way to handle it.”

She added that “there ARE less petty/immature routes to take, and I HAD promised Tia months ago I’d stop the shit-talking.”

She continued: “So I guess what I’m saying is I’m sorry. I got heated and caught up in what I was feeling and wanted people to hate on them cause I felt like the situation was unjust. It’s really not my place to be the justice police, as much as I wish it was.”

However, Martinez isn’t ready to let the situation go completely. “To clarify, I could have still kept it real and spoken my truth in a less abrasive, less shit-stirring way,” she later tweeted adding that “the issue is the way I handled it, not the content.”

The argument between the two began on Friday, June 15, after Martinez took aim at Tia Booth and Colton Underwood for allegedly filming Bachelor in Paradise with each other after the two assured current Bachelorette Becca Kufrin that there were no feelings between them.

The former couple — who briefly dated before Underwood joined Kufrin’s season —came face-to-face on an episode of the reality dating show June 11 and claimed their relationship was over.

Gates came to the defense of her pal Booth by directing a mean tweet at Martinez. “Hey everybody!! Make sure you follow @Whats_Ur_Sign_ so she can get those followers so she can stop talking s—t about her friends…like Tia!!!! And Becca!!” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “Come on now hurry up!”

The comeback sparked banter between the two, which ultimately fizzled after Gates blocked Martinez on social media.

