Here for the wrong reasons? The Twitter feud between Bachelor Nation’s Raven Gates and Bekah Martinez got real — real fast.

The two women exchanged mean tweets on Friday, June 15, after Bekah called out Tia Booth and Colton Underwood for reportedly filming Bachelor in Paradise together after they assured Becca Kufrin that there was nothing between them. (Tia and Colton briefly dated before he joined season 14 of The Bachelorette to compete for Becca’s heart. The exes came face to face on the Monday, June 11, episode of the ABC series, but claimed their romance was over.)

Raven, who appeared on season 21 of The Bachelor, was quick to defend Tia, her longtime friend who was featured on season 22 of the dating show alongside Becca and Bekah.

“Hey everybody!! Make sure you follow @Whats_Ur_Sign_ so she can get those followers so she can stop talking s—t about her friends…like Tia!!!! And Becca!!” Raven wrote in since-deleted tweet. “Come on now hurry up!”

“Girl I would never talk s—t on Becca because she’s as real as it gets,” Bekah replied. “That’s the reason I tweeted that thing about Colton and Tia in the first place, because it looked like they both played her on this one.”

The Grey Suede store owner quipped back: “You know that tia didn’t. And you’re entitled to your opinion, I don’t like the situation either. but if you said you’d stop bashing Tia, then you should keep your word.”

While Raven stopped tagging Bekah in her tweets, she seemingly continued to post about her, tweeting, “It’s so sad that people find their self worth from being mean and hateful to their friends” and “Don’t want anything to do with someone who could be so cruel to their friends.”

“Why’d you delete your first tweet that was directly aimed at me? Why don’t you just @ me?” Bekah responded to the cryptic posts. “we agreed to stop the back and forth then but this is a whole new level of shady and conniving. it really seems like both she and colton played becca on this one. i would’ve tweeted it even if she wasn’t filming right now. I don’t care to be friends with someone like that.”

After all of the drama went down, Raven deleted the majority of her tweets and blocked Bekah.

“Just so you guys know, Bekah tweeted something rude & unnecessary to create drama & I went to stick up for my friend who can’t respond right now,” Raven tweeted. “I decided to delete the tweets & I blocked her bc I don’t want to keep engaging with someone who will continuously drag her ‘friends.’”

ABC, meanwhile, has yet to comment on the drama or confirm the cast for season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise. Host Chris Harrison, however, got in on the fun after Bekah tweeted a photo of him, writing, “most likely just in it for the money: Chris.”

“Yes, but also most likely to buy everyone a great bottle of wine at dinner! So there’s that,” Harrison responded.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. Bachelor in Paradise is expected to air sometime this summer.

