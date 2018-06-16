Bachelor in Paradise may not return to the small screen for a few more months, but the drama has already started. Bekah Martinez just called out Tia Booth and Colton Underwood for reportedly going on a date on the set of BIP after they told Becca Kufrin there was nothing between them.

“Tia+Colton: ‘yeah Becca, we’re both 100% over each other! we’re TOTALLY not planning on getting back together/probably engaged the minute we’re in paradise (we’re gonna get so many followers from this manufactured narrative lol)’” Bekah, who appeared on season 22 of The Bachelor alongside Tia, tweeted on Thursday, June 14.

Colton’s past with Tia resurfaced on the Monday, June 11, episode of The Bachelorette when she made a cameo on one of Becca’s group dates. The pair, who briefly dated before the season starting filming, told the current lead that their fling was short-lived and Colton insisted to Becca that he was interested in pursing a relationship with her and not Tia.

Fellow Bachelor alum and Tia’s bestie Raven Gates came to her defense in a series of since-deleted tweets on Friday, June 15. Raven, who appeared on season 21 of The Bachelor and season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, mocked Bekah’s tweet and changed it to apply to her friendship with the other Bachelor contestants. (Bekah also made an appearance with Tia on Monday’s episode.)

“Yeah, were totally 100% friends with each other!” she wrote. “We’re TOTALLY not planning on getting back together JUST to be on your season / sitting here playing friends and then talk s—t on Twitter (we’re gonna get so many followers from this manufactured narrative LOL!)”

“Acting like friends for the sake of being on Tv and getting followers in a manufactured narrative,” she added. “Look in the mirror.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 12, that Tia was still “looking for closure” from Colton after her cameo on The Bachelorette.

“Tia was surprised to find out Colton was going on Becca’s season. The last time they spoke was right before he went on the show,” an insider told Us. “She felt like there was still room for more between them … She’s still looking for closure, so she can move forward and on with her life.”

Colton is currently competing for Becca’s heart on The Bachelorette, which airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. Bachelor in Paradise is expected to air sometime this summer.

