Corinne Olympios is back on the market. Less than two weeks after the Bachelor alum, 26, told Us Weekly exclusively that she was dating a “really cool” new man, Olympios revealed that she is now single.

“No, I’m not seeing anyone!” Olympios told Us at the Father Figures premiere in Hollywood on Wednesday, December 13. “I’m just looking for someone who’s, like, chill and relaxed, supportive, cool, like, we don’t need to rush into anything.”

On December 4, Olympios opened up to Us about her then-boyfriend, who she said she planned to go public with in the near future. “I’m dating someone,” she said at the time. “It’s going really well. He’s really cool. You guys are going to be excited to find out who it is eventually.”

Us exclusively revealed on December 11 that the reality star was dating realtor Michael Vogel. A source noted: “They’ve only been together a month or so.”

Weeks earlier, Olympios had told Us exactly what she was looking for in a partner. “I just want a guy that will check in with me even if he’s having a super busy day, [a guy with] a good job [who] has his sh-t together … and just [gives off] good vibes,” she told Us on November 10. “I don’t like people that are cocky. I have come across so many guys that are just way too into themselves and it is just such a turn-off.”

While she continues her own search for love, Olympios will be tuning in to watch Arie Luyendyk as he returns to the ABC franchise in January. “I will be watching this season of The Bachelor,” she said on Wednesday. “I like that Arie was not from a recent season, I like that they’re going back to their roots. I think it’s really cool. I feel like … It was more about the drama in the house instead of finding love.”

