When Corinne Olympios was sent home by Nick Viall on season 21 of The Bachelor, the last thing she expected was to be presented a ring by someone else. “I was really shocked when I was asked by my ex to get engaged,” Olympios recalled to Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, December 4, of her brief engagement to a former longtime boyfriend. “I think I was just so happy to see a familiar face that I was comfortable with from beforehand.”

She added: “It was just a really weird and surreal thing to happen to me coming right back from off the show. Definitely wasn’t expecting that.”

While she remained mum on her current love life, Olympios, 26, did reveal that she’s moved on from the former relationship with someone new. “I’m dating someone,” she said. “It’s going really well. He’s really cool. You guys are going to be excited to find out who it is eventually.”

Olympios is keeping her current beau’s identity under wraps for the moment, but hints they’ll go public “soon. Maybe New Year’s.”

The relationship, it seems, is relatively new. Olympios opened up to Us Weekly on November 10, and revealed that she wanted a boyfriend for her 26th birthday.

“I just want a guy that will check in with me even if he’s having a super busy day, [a guy with] a good job [who] has his shit together … and just [gives off] good vibes,” she told Us at the time. “I don’t like people that are cocky. I have come across so many guys that are just way too into themselves and it is just such a turn-off.”

Although it was rumored that Olympios and Bachelor in Paradise costar DeMario Jackson were getting romantic, the ABC franchise contestants have repeatedly insisted that they are just friends. “We are [very close now],” Olympios told Us on Monday. “I’m so happy.”

As the two — who were embroiled in a scandal that briefly shut down production of the Bachelor spinoff earlier this year and was later dismissed after no evidence of misconduct was found – have moved on from the incident and formed a friendship, Olympios sees the positive outcome from the situation. “I’m happy how I handled it. I’m obviously not happy that it happened. But I’m happy how I handled it and I’m so glad that we’re just past it.”

