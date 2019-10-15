Flying solo. Tia Booth and her boyfriend, Cory Cooper, have split after nearly one year together.

“It’s so wild that I feel the need to share this, but let’s rip off the bandaid…No, I am no longer in a relationship,” the Bachelor alum, 28, announced on Instagram on Monday, October 14. “I am fine. He is fine. At this stage of life, we are better as friends. He is a very private person and will freak when he reads this, but I wanted to address it myself.”

Booth acknowledged that living in the public eye can be “tricky” because “social media is a huge platform” that connects her with “SO many people,” but she struggles when it comes to sharing “private matters.”

“It’s not so easy for me to share…especially when another person is involved,” she wrote. “At the same time, I want to be vulnerable and real because it’s humbling that all of you take the time to care about what’s going on in my life-the good and the bad. Thank you for the continued love and support.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum ended her post with a quote from Destiny’s Child’s 2001 hit “Survivor,” writing, “You know I’m not gon diss you on the Internet, cuz my momma taught me better than that.”

Booth debuted her romance with Cooper, who is the executive vice president of his family’s company, Cooper Steel, on Instagram in November 2018, calling him her “mans.”

The reality star made their relationship Instagram official hours before ABC released the first trailer for her ex-boyfriend Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor.

In August, The Bachelorette alum Chad Johnson accused Booth of cheating on Cooper with former Big Brother contestant Corey Brooks. “Tia WhatsHerTits apparently has a boyfriend but according to sources she constantly texts Corey Brooks wanting to sexually demolish him,” Johnson, 32, tweeted at the time. “Sources say it sucks to be her boyfriend and also that Corey brooks can’t bench press properly.”

Booth responded in a since-deleted tweet, writing, “Why is Chad trying to be relevant? Did someone hack his account? Or is he really that big of a jackass?”

