



Chad Johnson’s Twitter rampage continues. The Bachelorette alum is now targeting Bachelor season 22 contestant Tia Booth, claiming she’s cheating on her boyfriend with former Big Brother houseguest Corey Brooks.

“Tia WhatsHerTits apparently has a boyfriend but according to sources she constantly texts Corey Brooks wanting to sexually demolish him,” Johnson, 32, tweeted on Monday, August 19. “Sources say it sucks to be her boyfriend and also that Corey brooks can’t bench press properly.”

Booth, 28, fired back that same day in a now-deleted tweet. “Why is Chad trying to be relevant?” she asked Twitter followers. “Did someone hack his account? Or is he really that big of a jackass?”

Johnson replied: “Does your boyfriend know you’ve been trying to hookup with Corey Brooks the entire time you guys have been together? Or nah. Probably nah right.”

The boyfriend in question is businessman Cory Cooper, who went Instagram official with Booth in November 2018. Two months prior, Booth sparked dating rumors with Brooks, 30, when they exchanged flirty comments on Instagram. The physical therapist competed on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor and dated Colton Underwood on Bachelor in Paradise season 5, before the former football player became the 23rd Bachelor.

In February, Booth told Us Weekly exclusively that she’s grateful for her ill-fated romance with Underwood, 27, since it led to her relationship with Cooper. “People ask about [Colton] and I can be nothing but supportive for him, because I’m in this relationship I’m in now because of the show and because of the heartbreak,” she said. “So I’m excited.”

The Arkansas native isn’t Johnson’s only Twitter target: He also slammed Bachelor Nation stars Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Tyler Cameron, Dean Unglert and Ben Higgins, in addition to his Bachelorette ex, JoJo Fletcher, and her fiancé, Jordan Rodgers. In previous tweets, for example, he claimed Miller-Keyes is a “sociopath,” Cameron has “zero personality,” Unglert is “as fake as fake gets” and Rodgers “probably eats literal s—t.”

The real estate agent tweeted on Sunday, August 18, that “some of these tweets are true and some have been falsified to add dramatic effect.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Booth and Brooks for comment.

