Is Bachelor Nation’s Tia Booth Dating Big Brother’s Corey Brooks?

What happens in the Bachelor mansion stays in … the Big Brother house? Reality stars Tia Booth and Corey Brooks sparked dating rumors after they exchanged several flirty comments.

Fans first picked up on the messages when Brooks, who finished in fourth place on Big Brother season 18 in 2016, posted a photo of himself on Instagram on August 29. Booth, who appeared on The Bachelor season 22 earlier this year before joining Bachelor in Paradise season 5, commented, “Oh hi,” to which Brooks responded, “hi bb.”

The flirtatiousness continued on Sunday, September 9, when the baseball coach, 27, shared a picture of him shirtless on a beach in Punta Cana. He captioned the post, “All-inclusive resorts are cool but all-inclusive boyfriends are better.” In the comments section, the physical therapist, also 27, wrote, “Do all-inclusive boyfriends text back within an appropriate amount of time? #30secondsorless.” Brooks replied, “I can do a lot in less than 30 seconds.”

Booth was not the only one leaving amorous comments. After she shared a photo of herself wearing a purple two-piece dress at the Paradise reunion on Tuesday, September 11, Brooks commented, “I’ve got a new 1 set for you made of boyfriend material.”

The Fan Connexion owner has tweeted about the Bachelor Nation star, too. On September 4, he wrote, “Hey girl @tiarachel91,” and added a rose emoji. She did not publicly respond.

Booth previously vied for Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s heart on The Bachelor. She later reunited with her ex Colton Underwood (who has since been named the next Bachelor) on Paradise, but their romance quickly fizzled.

Brooks was previously in a showmance with his Big Brother costar Nicole Franzel, but they broke up after leaving the house. She recently got engaged to her season 18 housemate Victor Arroyo.

Us Weekly has reached out to Booth and Brooks for comment.

