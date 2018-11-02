Bachelor Nation fans are heartbroken over Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth’s split and took to social media to share their emotions.

Followers of the franchise were quick to tweet their feelings on Friday, November 2, following news that the former reality TV couple had called off their three year engagement.

“Hearing that @kaitlynbristowe and @Shawn_Booth broke up absolutely devastates me more than any other bachelor couple, celebrity couple or real life couple, ugh heart broken,” one follower wrote.

Another added: “Emotionally not okay after hearing about Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth breaking up 😭😭😭”

One commenter chimed in, “I know there are a lot of bad things happening in the world but I’m still allowed to be sad that Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth broke up OK???”

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, November 2, that the two — who got engaged in 2015 during the finale episode of Bristowe’s season of the reality dating competition — had split.

“After three incredible years, we have decided to go our separate ways. This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration,” Bristowe and Booth said in a joint statement to Us. “Even though we are parting as a couple, we’re very much committed to remaining friends. We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways. Due to the nature of how we met, our relationship has always been very public, and we have enjoyed sharing it with all of you, but we ask that you respect our decision and our privacy at this time.”

Many supporters of the exes also expressed their concern for the family pet, referencing Booth’s beloved Golden Retriever Tucker.

“That’s it. I can’t anymore. One of my fav #bachelornation couple’s have supposedly separated. Whos going to take Tucker doodle @kaitlynbristowe 😭 you love him so much!” one Twitter user penned. Another added: “@kaitlynbristowe what about doodle?? You’ll still get to see him right?!”

Scroll down to see more responses to the couple’s breakup.

Me hearing that Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth have called it quits. Go ahead and judge me. pic.twitter.com/wWsogsrAle — Kenz (@Mommakennyrae) November 2, 2018

@kaitlynbristowe & @Shawn_Booth breaking up has ruined my day and my hopes for love. Brb crying 😭😭😭 — Jenna Harris (@jennaalyese) November 2, 2018

My heart has broken hearing that @kaitlynbristowe & @Shawn_Booth have officially called it quits. I hope maybe someday they will be able to find each other again and make it work. Praying for comfort between them both, as breakups are never easy. 💗🙏😭 — T O R I L Y N 🦄 (@tdizzle_240) November 2, 2018

In memory of Kaitlyn and Shawn, the best Bachelor couple ever, I'm going to resurface some of my favorite obsessive tweets about them. I'LL ALWAYS LOVE YOU GUYS! @kaitlynbristowe @Shawn_Booth https://t.co/b62kDloAXF — bree mcmahon (@breemcmahon) November 2, 2018

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!