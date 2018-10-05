Bachelor in Paradise’s Jacqueline Trumbull and Jordan Mauger Split

Not so happily ever after. Bachelor in Paradise’s Jacqueline Trumbull and Jordan Mauger have split.

Trumbull opened up about her brief relationship to Mauger during a podcast interview with Reality Steve on Friday, October 5.

“We were starting to date and then the media kind of ran with it more than I thought they would, because we were both basically nobodies,” the research coordinator explained. “And that actually started feeling a little bit overwhelming.”

Trumbull — who vied for Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s heart on season 22 of the dating show — continued: “So we kind of talked about it and we’re, like, ‘Look, this isn’t a relationship. We’re just taking it day by day, figuring it out, having fun, whatever, kind of exploring what’s possible between us.’”

She added that the two acknowledged that “even if we made some serious commitment, there wasn’t really any way to fulfill it,” so they ultimately “ended” their romance due to different commitments.

The former pair — who never met during their time in Paradise on season 5 — seemingly confirmed their relationship during a trip to Burning Man music festival in Nevada just last month.

Trumbull captured an Instagram photo of herself embracing Mauger at the event, writing, “More desert people than beach people I guess.”

The New Zealand native later documented a sweet pic of the two locking lips with the caption: “the playa provides.”

Bachelor Nation added their seal of approval of their short-lived romance in the comment section of Trumbull’s photo with Krystal Nielson commenting, “I’m SO into this!!” Caroline Lunny, for her part, added four blue hearts, and Maquel Cooper wrote, “You so hot.”

Following their trip to the desert, Mauger paid a visit to Trumbull in her native New York, in which she documented their time in the Big Apple via her Instagram Story.

Prior to his relationship with Trumbull, Mauger was the Bachelor on New Zealand’s version of the dating show, appeared on Winter Games and was briefly linked to Paradise costar Cassandra Ferguson.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!