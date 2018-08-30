Leo Dottavio is putting his Twitter attacks in the past. The Bachelor in Paradise star clarified that he was trying to be playful when he publicly attacked several members of Bachelor Nation.

“Hey guys I hope you all know today was an attempt at humor,” the stuntman, 32, wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Wednesday, August 29. “It’s honestly very humbling there are so many people concerned about my love life and mental health. God bless.”

Dottavio made headlines when he threw a drink on fellow cast member Joe Amabile and called him “Grocery Store Bitch” on the ABC summer reality series on Tuesday, August 28. Hours after the episode aired, Dottavio attacked Paradise alums Amanda Stanton and Tanner Tolbert before threatening to fight former Bachelor Nick Viall and Bachelorette alum Dean Unglert in a series of since-deleted tweets.

Stanton, 28, claimed Dottavio sent her a direct message in which he allegedly called her a “piece of s–t” after she tweeted about him being fired from Universal Studios’ WaterWorld show. “I guess he can never blame ‘editing,’” she added. In response, Dottavio tweeted, “I don’t even know who you are but it’s pathetic. Faux ass celeb. Find some other way to stay relevant.”

The performer then called out Tolbert, 31, for tweeting, “I like rats more than I like snakes.” Dottavio replied, “Hey buddy why don’t we settle this old school? Put some gloves on step in the ring? Next time you’re in LA maybe we can do that. Whoever loses donates 5k to charity. Heck I’ll let you wear head gear. When I knock you out can I stand over you and call you a beta?”

Later on Wednesday, Dottavio tweeted that he suffers from “extreme narcissism,” to which Viall, 37, shot back, “Breaking news: Self proclaimed Alpha suggests Charity boxing match with someone they have a clear physical advantage over as means to inflate their own ego all while further demonstrating their deep insecurities.”

After Dottavio called Viall “soft, a keyboard warrior, a sad excuse of a man and a terrible actor,” Unglert, 27, threw himself into the conversation, which did not sit well with Dottavio. “Dean what’s up. What you weighing in now a days?” he responded.

ABC had no comment on Dottavio’s posts when Us Weekly reached out.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

