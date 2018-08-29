Leo Dottavio is definitely not in Paradise anymore. After attacking Amanda Stanton and Tanner Tolbert, the Bachelorette alum turned his attention to Nick Viall and Dean Unglert.

After the-31-year-old threw a drink on Joe Amabile during the Tuesday, August 28, episode of BIP, Bachelor Nation was quick to call him out on Twitter. Amanda and Tanner were among the first to throw shade, which prompted Leo to allegedly send Amanda a direct message calling her a “piece of s—t” and tell Tanner he wanted to settle any beef between them with a physical fight.

“Last time I was in therapy the doc told me I suffer from extreme narcissism,” Leo tweeted after Tanner suggested he needed help. “I tried to listen to what he had to say but he had a reflective lamp that gave me a perfectly good look at my jaw line. Needless to say I went uncured.”

Nick was quick to interject into the exchange, tweeting, “Breaking news: Self proclaimed Alpha suggests Charity boxing match with someone they have a clear physical advantage over as means to inflate their own ego all while further demonstrating their deep insecurities.”

“Hey nick how about you and tanner at the same time vs me?” Leo responded. “For allllll the marbles let’s goooooo.” The former Bachelor season 21 star sarcastically answered, “Wait … you can beat us both up at the same time? … that’s like sooo cool.”

Dean then added, “Are marbles still a thing? Why would anyone want ALL the marbles. Honestly, that seems like a burden.” Leo quipped back, “Dean what’s up. What you weighing in now a days?”

Leo continued to tweet at Nick, calling him “soft, a keyboard warrior, a sad excuse of a man, and a terrible actor.”

“Jesus your forefathers would frown at your weakness my friend,” he wrote. “This kind of adherence to physical altercation is what makes high school kids turn to guns. Be a good example and stand up to a cyber bully like I am… in person.”

Many tweets later, Nick replied: “Apologies for the delayed response. I went to a WaterWorld to look for you but you weren’t there. To be honest, my forefathers might have frowned at my support of feminism and gender/race/sexual orientation equality too …so like, it’s fine.”

Dean, for his part, called out Leo’s comments about manliness, writing, “Thank goodness for all this talk of ‘being a man’ and ‘manning up’ lately. I would have forgotten we’re living in the 1920’s without it!”

Leo tweeted back: “Manning up might stop one coward with a gun from shooting up a school. Having a sense of pride in being a man can do that. Or Job is to protect. No ‘man’ would ever shoot up a school.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

