Bachelor Nation fans have their eyes on Rachel Nance and John Henry Spurlock this summer.

The duo is sparking romance rumors after Rachel, 27, posted a TikTok video on May 30 from what appeared to be a dinner date with John Henry, 32, in her home state of Hawaii.

​​In the clip, Rachel lip-syncs to a voiceover saying, “How much do I owe you?” John Henry responds, “It’s OK, it’s on the house,” before Rachel ends with, “Really?!”

She captioned the clip, “My wallet was not harmed in the making of this video.”

The footage has since gone viral with more than 2 million people viewing the post on TikTok alone. Some of those followers have begun questioning if they just witnessed the start of another love story.

“This wasn’t on the bingo card, but I like it,” one user wrote in the comments section. Another fan added, “John Henry and Rachel said, ‘Fine Bachelor franchise, we will have our OWN Bachelor in Paradise.’”

In lieu of Paradise, ABC recently announced that Jenn Tran will lead a new season of The Bachelorette starting July 8 and The Golden Bachelorette will kick off with Joan Vassos this fall.

@rachelmariean My wallet was not harmed in the making of this video ♬ original sound – Paul – Paul

Although Rachel and John Henry have not publicly commented on the speculation, both parties appear open to finding love again after experiencing a not-so-fairytale ending in The Bachelor franchise.

Rachel made the final three on season 28 of The Bachelor starring Joey Graziadei before she was eliminated. They have remained friends and reunited in April at the Stagecoach Music Festival.

“Not being with Joey was the best outcome, because I fell back in love with myself, with my family, with who I am as a person,” she wrote in a personal essay for Today in May. “I’m still a nurse full-time, and I love it.”

As for John Henry, his first chance at love on reality TV was during season 20 of The Bachelorette with Charity Lawson. After getting eliminated during week two, the underwater welder agreed to participate in Bachelor in Paradise.

While filming in Mexico, he formed a connection with Kat Izzo. While the couple got engaged during the finale, they broke up in December 2023.

“It got to a point where it was just extremely hard for the both of us. Then basically, I called it quits,” he revealed on an April episode of iHeartRadio’s “Almost Famous” podcast. “When she loves, she gives it her all, and she did everything that she needed to do and then some in order to try to make our relationship work.”