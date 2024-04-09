Bachelor Nation’s Susie Evans and Justin Glaze connected over a vlog in winter 2022, but it wasn’t until the following year that things turned romantic.

Fans met Evans during season 26 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2021. Following an explosive finale in which Clayton Echard broke up with Evans, the pair announced they were dating again that December. However, they called it quits in September 2022.

Glaze, meanwhile, was the runner-up on season 17 of The Bachelorette in summer 2021. The season’s lead, Katie Thurston, ultimately accepted a proposal from Blake Moynes.

Following their respective Bachelor Nation heartbreaks, Glaze and Evans connected in late 2022 when Glaze asked Evans to help him film a video for work. Throughout 2023 the two sparked romance speculation as they continued to hang out.

Related: Bachelor Nation Couples Who Got Together Outside the Show What happens on The Bachelor, doesn’t always stay on The Bachelor! While many couples have found — or lost — love on the reality TV dating franchise over the years, others have met their match within Bachelor Nation after their season ended. Katie Thurston joined the club of offcamera Bachelor Nation couples in November 2021 […]

Evans confirmed their romantic relationship in January 2024, sharing PDA-filled photos on social media. “Okay fine … y’all were right 😂🫶,” she captioned the images.

Scroll down to see Evans and Glaze’s complete relationship timeline:

December 2022

“We’re hard launching a collaboration,” Evans exclusively told Us Weekly, shutting down rumors that she was dating Glaze. “I was there to help him film an ad, which had nothing to do with my blog. … His videographer wasn’t available and I live three hours from him and he was like, ‘Hey, is there any chance you’d be available on this date to do a videography thing?’ And I was like, ‘Can we exchange yes for a blog collaboration?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, absolutely.’”

She recalled having “so much fun” working with Glaze, revealing, “We were dying laughing going through the DMs [of dating questions I got] so I imagine it’ll be entertaining to watch back.”

Evans released the video collab where the pair answered fans’ DMs about their love lives later that month.

August 2023

After hanging out with fellow Bachelorette contestant Andrew Spencer at the Barbie premiere in July, Evans trolled rumors about her alleged romance with each man on social media.

Evans wore “Team Justin” and “Team Andrew” friendship bracelets to a Los Angeles’ Taylor Swift Eras Tour stop. The jewelry choice caused some fans to think she was indeed dating one of the Bachelor Nation stars.

October 2023

The pair’s relationship changed after Evans told Glaze in October 2023 to stop “messing around” regarding their flirty banter. “In the back of my head, I was like, ‘If you’re serious, I’m serious.’ That was kind of my mindset,” Glaze told E! News in January 2024 of the turning point. “I had always been testing the lines, and I wasn’t sure if she would go for it. So, I didn’t want to cross those boundaries.”

Glaze decided in that moment to express his feelings fully. “I was like, ‘Hey listen, I don’t know where you stand on our friendship or relationship. Obviously, I respect you so much, and I appreciate our friendship. But I’d be lying if I [said I] haven’t thought about if there is potential for more than a friendship just given the natural chemistry that we had as friends,’” he recalled, revealing that they shared a kiss that night.

January 2024

During the same E! News interview, Evans confirmed for the first time that Glaze was her “boyfriend.” The couple proceeded to share a series of cozy photos on social media as their relationship hard launch.

February 2024

The twosome celebrated their first Valentine’s Day as a couple, sharing tributes on social media. “I can’t espresso how much u bean to me 🤎,” Glaze wrote via Instagram alongside pictures of the duo drinking coffee.

“Happy day of love to my not-dramatic-at-all boyfriend @justinglaze,” Evans teased in her own post, sharing a funny video of Glaze being over the top.

March 2024

The pair enjoyed a getaway to New York City before taking in their first Los Angeles Kings hockey game at the end of the month.

April 2024

Evans and Glaze kicked off the month with a romantic escape to Mexico.