Susie Evans and Justin Glaze have found love in Bachelor Nation after all.

“Justin is my boyfriend. We’re dating,” Evans, 30, told E! News in an interview published on Wednesday, January 24.

Evans and Glaze, 29, sparked a friendship after their respective appearances on Clayton Echard and Katie Thurston’s seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Despite frequently getting cozy in social media snaps, they asserted their bond was purely platonic with a slight flirtatious undertone.

In October 2023, however, Evans told Glaze to stop “messing around” regarding their flirty banter.

“I was like, ‘Oh, this tone seems a little bit different,” Glaze recalled to E! News. “In the back of my head, I was like, ‘If you’re serious, I’m serious.’ That was kind of my mindset. I had always been testing the lines, and I wasn’t sure if she would go for it. So, I didn’t want to cross those boundaries.”

After a “really nice conversation,” Glaze “just went for it” and expressed his feelings.

“I was like, ‘Hey listen, I don’t know where you stand on our friendship or relationship. Obviously, I respect you so much, and I appreciate our friendship. But I’d be lying if I [said I] haven’t thought about if there is potential for more than a friendship just given the natural chemistry that we had as friends,’” he recalled, noting they shared a kiss that night.

Glaze and Evans kept their newfound romance under wraps for a couple of weeks to “protect [their] privacy” and “not put any pressure on [their] relationship.”

Nearly one year earlier, Evans exclusively told Us Weekly how she first met Glaze.

“We’re hard-launching a collaboration,” she quipped to Us in December 2022 when asked about meeting Glaze. “I was there to help him film an ad, which had nothing to do with my blog. … His videographer wasn’t available and I live three hours from him and he was like, ‘Hey, is there any chance you’d be available on this date to do a videography thing?’ And I was like, ‘Can we exchange yes for a blog collaboration?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, absolutely.’ We actually had so much fun.”

While Evans and Glaze were just friends at the time, she was open to dating another member of Bachelor Nation. (Evans last dated Echard, 30, on and off until their September 2022 breakup.)

“I think that I would really have to be interested in the person and I would wanna get to know them before ever, like, going out with them publicly. I would really wanna vet that call,” she told Us. “I would really wanna make sure that’s somebody that if there was a picture taken or something like that — not that it really matters, I kind of don’t care about stuff like that — but it would be another public relationship. … So I would just really have to make sure that I actually, really, really like that person before I even give a first date a chance just because I think it gets complicated when people wanna talk about it.”