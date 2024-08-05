Bachelor Nation’s Susie Evans is discovering the power of privacy amid speculation about her relationship.

Nearly eight months after confirming her romance with fellow reality star Justin Glaze, The Bachelor alum has found herself reevaluating just how much she wants to share about her relationship.

“You have to figure out the boundaries that you’re comfortable with with the public and there is this pressure to put yourself out there because it’s kind of my livelihood at this point,” Evans, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly while attending the Miss USA 2024 pageant on Sunday, August. 4. “I realized that it’s better to protect your privacy and your peace than to appease what people want from you.”

Evans and Glaze — who was the runner-up on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette in 2021 — first connected over a vlog in the winter of 2022. Things didn’t turn romantic until the following year.

While they used to post about each other regularly on social media, Evans hasn’t posted a photo with Glaze on her main Instagram feed since June.

Evans, who appeared on season 26 of The Bachelor with Clayton Echard in 2021, told Us that she’s learning many things in therapy including the importance of “setting boundaries and enforcing them.”

“I think that’s something really important for all of us,” she told Us at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. “It’s something I need to work on. Especially with my job being so public, that’s something I’m establishing now and pursuing.”

Before exploring reality TV, Evans found success in the beauty pageant world and earned the title of Miss Virginia Teen USA 2011 and Miss Virginia USA 2020.

While she wowed in a Viero Bridal dress styled by Lisa Marie Cameron for this weekend’s pageant, the “Live, Laugh, Lies” podcast host said she initially found the world of fashion to be overwhelming.

“I didn’t really know what I was doing, but I was having fun,” she told Us before cheering on Miss Virginia 2024 Himanvi Panidepu. “I was really being true to myself.”

Once her world changed and she received access to stylists and makeup artists like Kristen Koskella, Evans was reminded of the value that comes with looking and feeling your best.

“I feel like I’ve learned how to dress for my body type. I’ve learned what colors work for me and it’s just been really empowering,” she said. “In life or in finding love, it’s just about being confident with who you are.”