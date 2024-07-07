The Bachelorette alum Chase McNary and his fiancée, Ellie White, are officially married!

McNary, 35, and White tied the knot on Saturday, July 6, in a “less traditional” ceremony at the Arapahoe Basin’s mid-mountain lodge in Dillon, Colorado.

“We wanted to get married at the venue, so the mountaintop was kind of the most important part for us,” McNary told People. “We’re going [to be] at 11,500 feet, so we’re kind of just basing everything off of love reaching new heights. It’s kind of our theme for our wedding.”

He continued, “So, 11,500 feet, love reaching new heights is kind of like our tagline on everything, and then, not being a stiff formal wedding, because that’s just not us. We’re doing super lax, super fun, casual and also, just a full weekend with the people that we love.”

McNary and White confirmed their relationship in 2020 after connecting via social media.

“I have a secret and I want to share it with you all … Something that this girl right [here] taught me, and she might not even know it,” McNary wrote via Instagram in July 2020. “I have finally cracked the code to the best relationship that I’ve ever had … And it’s one five-letter word … TRUST.”

He added: “I have never trusted someone as much as I trust @elliefwhite. More than that, I have never trusted myself with someone as much as I trust myself with her. It might sound simple, but find someone you can experience true trust with. Only then everything else will fall into place!”

McNary proposed two years later in May 2022 while hiking in Breckenridge, Colorado.

Prior to finding love with White, McNary appeared on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette in 2016. After finishing in third place behind Jordan Rodgers and Robby Hayes, respectively, McNary searched for The One on Bachelor In Paradise and Ex on the Beach.

“[I’m looking for] someone that’s adaptable, fun, attractive, understating, not jealous, also beautiful and athletic,” McNary exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2019 of traits he sought in a future partner. “I actually knew early on that messing with Bachelor Nation is kind of a messy pool to play in, so I’ve always kind of been conscious of that. So right now, I don’t know if Bachelor Nation is the [dating] pool I’m pulling from.”

White, for her part, is not a member of Bachelor Nation and owns Arizona-based hat company Mill & Habs.