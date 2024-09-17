Jenn Tran’s ex-fiancé, Devin Strader, was arrested seven years before he made an appearance on The Bachelorette.

Back in 2017, Strader, 28, was arrested after allegedly burglarizing an ex-girlfriend’s Louisiana home. Per a March 2017 affidavit obtained by Entertainment Weekly, his ex also filed a restraining order against him. (Reality Steve was the first to report the news.)

The ex-girlfriend, who was not named in the arrest warrant affidavit prepared by the Baton Rouge Police Department, told authorities that she and Strader had recently parted ways and he lived nearby. After being away, the ex allegedly came home to a burglarized home. She also claimed that a diamond necklace that Strader gave her while they were dating was allegedly missing.

The woman also alleged to the police that Strader had “come to her house banging on the door several times and screaming at her.” She had since filed a restraining order against him.

“Later that evening, [Strader] made a fire out in the street with what appeared to be the actual restraining order,” the affidavit alleged. “She also had a tire flattened in her vehicle and when it was getting changed, [Strader] came outside and began laughing at her.”

Per the outlet, Strader pleaded guilty to charges of criminal trespass and simple criminal damage to property of less than $500. He received one year of unsupervised probation.

While the burglary arrest affidavit was public record, the restraining order was previously sealed. The outlet has since unsealed the Petition for Protection From Abuse, which was filed by the ex in March 2017.

The document includes a handwritten account from the woman in which she claims Strader “spit on me and threw his drink on me at Pelicans game in front of everyone in the crowd” and “put me in a chokehold covering my mouth.”

The documents were sealed when Strader was cast on The Bachelorette earlier this year. A source close to production tells Us Weekly, “We take the safety of our contestants very seriously and make every effort to conduct thorough diligence. As exhaustive as our vetting process is, this protective order did not surface in our searches.”

Us reached out to Strader for comment.

After Strader ended The Bachelorette season 21 engaged to Tran, she revealed during the live finale earlier this month that he called off their engagement. Tran claimed that Strader said he “regretted” the engagement and “was checked out.”

Days later, Strader released a 13-minute video explaining his side of the story alongside hundreds of text messages between him and Tran. Strader apologized hours later for sharing “sensitive information.”