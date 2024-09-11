It’s safe to say the drama certainly did not stop after the final rose. Following the twisted season 21 finale of The Bachelorette, Jenn Tran and Devin Strader have told different stories when it comes to their breakup.

After revealing their split during the September 3 finale — claiming Devin ended things over the phone after almost immediately pulling away after wrapping production — Jenn, 28, has done two podcast interviews where she provided her insight into the alleged timeline and cause of the split. Devin, for his part, opted to release a 13-minute video filled with hundreds of text messages between the former couple, attempting to refute several of her claims.

Before we dive into the he-said, she-said of the split, it’s fair to say Devin has been receiving a lot of backlash for sharing his text messages with Jenn. (Someone didn’t tune into season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise!) Fans are arguing it’s disrespectful to share personal messages without the consent of the other party and makes him look petty, taking away from any of his actual points. He addressed the backlash in a follow-up statement, hinting that he removed one of the exchanges when he re-uploaded the video. Due to the fact that there are hundreds of texts included, it’s hard to say which he deemed inappropriate to share.

“I deeply am so sorry for showing sensitive information from the bottom of my heart. That was not my intention. My only intention is to show the relationship from my perspective,” he said. “I gain nothing from that text conversation being shown. I promise you that was a mistake.”

Keep scrolling for a closer look at how Jenn and Devin have different takes on their split:

When Devin Pulled Away

Jenn’s Side: According to Jenn, Devin started “pulling away” from their relationship shortly after they wrapped in May.

“I thought I found the person I wanted to spend the rest of my life with. As soon as we left Hawaii, things were different,” Jenn said on After the Final Rose. “He basically said he didn’t love me anymore and didn’t feel the same way. … He was checked out. It wasn’t what he wanted anymore.”

On “Bachelor Happy Hour,” she spoke about some of the alleged red flags, including Devin’s supposed reluctancy to book flights on their Happy Couple (weekends that ABC allows their engaged duos to spend time together in private) and comments he made about only loving her “some days.”

“Now when I look back on things, I’m like, there were so many key moments I should’ve taken note of and I didn’t,” Jenn said. “The day after we got engaged, the first thing he asked the producers was, ‘How long do people stay together?’ I was like, ‘You’re already anticipating that we’re breaking up?’ … He never once planned a date night for us. Long distance–wise, we barely talked on the phone. It was weird … it just felt like something was off.”

Devin’s Side: While Devin admitted to being “regretfully late” on AFR when it came to cluing in Jenn on his changing feelings, he alleged in his video that he didn’t “pull away” until August, the same month of their breakup. He said he only became distant in late August to try to not lead Jenn on.

He showed a series of text messages to prove that the twosome were communicating throughout the early summer months, saying that they had their last Happy Couple in July.

“At no point did I ever leave her in the dark. … I just am very confused by how the narrative can be pushed that I was absent from this relationship, even when I was present,” he said as he showed screenshots of their post-Hawaii texts and screenshots of their phone calls in August. “I really find that to be kind of offensive … especially because I tried so hard in this relationship.”

The Phone Call Breakup

Jenn’s Side: Jenn initially said on AFR that their split went down via a 15-minute phone call on August 6. On the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, she explained that he first broke things off the night before the 15-minute phone call — on a different call that lasted only two minutes — after watching the August 5 episode of The Bachelorette.

“He said, ‘Let’s talk tomorrow. This is a conversation we will have tomorrow at the Happy Couple.’ I was like, ‘I don’t like what that means, just call me now let’s talk about it. A two-minute phone call, this was that night. He was like, ‘I don’t feel this anymore, I don’t want to be in this relationship anymore. It’s not working,’” Jenn claimed.

Devin’s Side: Devin pretty much admits to dumping Jenn over the phone, but alleged that it was because she wouldn’t let him wait to do it IRL. He also claimed that she was the one to call him.

“There are multiple different occasions where I do say that I really want to meet up in person,” he said in his video after showing their texts from August 5 and 6. “To say this, she basically forces it out of me. She says that I called her, which was not the case, at which point I did feel the need that I owed her that conversation. I did try to meet up with her. I did try to go to the Happy Couple, and she did not let me. … So I didn’t really know what else to do. She kind of forced my hand.”

The Couples Counseling

Jenn’s Side: Jenn revealed on AFR that the twosome tried counseling. On “Bachelor Happy Hour,” she said that Devin was the one to suggest therapy.

“He was holding me and he was like, ‘It’s fine, I don’t want anything to change. I love you, we’ll work on this, we’ll go to couples counseling. We’ll work on this.’ So I left that weekend feeling pretty hopeful but also, like, defeated and just, like, weird,” Jenn said.

When she brought this up when they ended things, he allegedly admitted to lying about his intention. “He was like, ‘You’re right, I lied, I don’t want to go to couples counseling,” she said. “‘I don’t want to work on this.’”

Devin’s Side: Devin said in his video that the twosome “went to a couple sessions together” in addition to individual therapy.

“I actually scheduled multiple appointments with her. The reason I stopped going to couples counseling is due to the fact that Jenn fired our original therapist without consulting me about it,” he said, showing an alleged message in which Jenn noted that she didn’t like the therapist and apologized for not telling him that she canceled the session. “I only had to find out through an email from our therapist saying that she was sorry things couldn’t work out. I confronted Jenn about this, and she never even gave me an explanation. All she could say was that she didn’t like her and that she wasn’t experienced enough.”

The Marcus of It All

Jenn’s Side: Jenn has maintained in both her “Bachelor Happy Hour” and “Off the Vine” interviews that she is not interested in revisiting romantic relationships with any of her other contestants, as she really thought Devin was The One.

Devin’s Side: Devin suggested in his video (out of nowhere) that he was actually Jenn’s second choice — despite her opting to propose to him on the show in a franchise first.

“I had to clearly watch myself place second to someone else. … I wasn’t her first choice,” Devin alleged, saying he learned the extent of her feelings for Marcus Shoberg while watching the show. (Jenn told other men that she loved them, but it happened in episodes that aired after the date of Devin’s apparent breakup phone call.)

The Maria of It All

Jenn’s Side: One of Jenn’s examples of how she felt disrespected by Devin was his decision to follow Maria Georgas — a fellow season 28 Bachelor contestant who many believed would be the Bachelorette — on Instagram shortly after their split.

“I personally don’t think anything happened with Devin and Maria. I think he was being a bit of a jackass and went and followed her for whatever reason,” she said on the “Off the Vine” podcast. “I don’t think anything happened and I never insinuated that. … That was a hurtful thing for him to do. That was his action and his thing. I don’t think she did anything.”

Devin’s Side: Devin downplayed his actions a bit, but he ultimately admitted that following Maria wasn’t a nice thing to do, as Jenn had already dealt with people comparing her to Maria.

“I did follow her, I think, the week of August 14. I followed a bunch of Bachelor Nation accounts. But, regardless, it was still an ill-advised decision on my part. I shouldn’t be following people that I have no relationship with whatsoever. I don’t know Maria, I’ve never met Maria, I’ve never met up with Maria, and I will never follow Maria. I know I hurt Jenn now,” he said of following Maria after another fight with Jenn. “I’m just here to apologize for that, so I am sorry.”

Devin’s Demeanor on the Show

Jenn’s Side: Bachelor Nation was quick to rally around Jenn as Devin appeared nonchalant and even laughed at various points during their AFR confrontation, in which Jenn got very emotional. She told Us Weekly on the Dancing With the Stars press line that she wasn’t surprised by his actions, as he “acted that way” during their whole relationship.

Devin’s Side: Devin claimed that he and Jenn were on “good terms” going into AFR, so he didn’t understand why things got so hostile so quickly. He showed one message in particular several times that he stated Jenn sent him one week before AFR. It read, “I’m not having this argument with you we were on good terms and friends not once did I say anything about agreeing to get back together.”

“Walking onto that stage, I had no idea what was being said prior. … I was shocked, and had no words at the way that our relationship was being depicted on TV. It was absolutely asinine, and it was really, really disheartening to hear the way Jenn described it, because that wasn’t true,” he claimed. “We both knew that that wasn’t true, but I didn’t want to fight with her. That wasn’t my intention.”

The ‘Ex’ in NYC

Jenn’s Side: Footage of Devin with another girl — allegedly taken in August — surfaced on social media after the finale aired.

“He was leading me on to believe that there was hope and there was something there the whole month, then he’s out in New York with this girl, to my knowledge, it’s one of his ex-girlfriends,” Jenn claimed.

Devin’s Side: One of the only things Devin didn’t address was the nature of his relationship with the woman he was seen with in NYC. He did comment on being out with fellow contestant Jeremy Simon in the city, denying Jenn’s timeline that he was partying “a week” after the split, sharing screenshots of his flights for the week prior to AFR.

He also denied that he acted like he was open to getting back together.