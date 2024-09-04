Jenn Tran was blindsided by Devin Strader’s actions after they wrapped filming The Bachelorette, but she wasn’t surprised by his performance at After the Final Rose.

“That’s kind of just been the way he’s been after the breakup,” Jenn, 26, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, September 4, following the Dancing With the Stars cast announcement on Good Morning America about Devin’s casual attitude about the split. “I was not expecting anything different. He hadn’t been responding to my calls and whatnot, so I didn’t think that he was gonna be emotional.”

Devin, 28, has been slammed by fans for not showing any remorse during the live finale on Tuesday, September 3, after Jenn revealed that he broke up with her over the phone about a month ago.

Fans were also upset watching Jenn cry as she watched back their proposal — during which she opted to propose to him. “I know you haven’t seen it yet. What do you think? Should we all watch it together?” host Jesse Palmer asked Jenn and Devin. She replied, “Do I have a choice?”

Jenn told Us that she “knew” the proposal was going to air, and she wanted Devin to see it. “There were no surprises. They knew it was gonna be a very emotional night for me, so I knew it was gonna happen, and honestly, I wanted him to watch it back too,” Jenn explained.

Related: Where Do Jenn and Devin Fall in the Shortest ‘Bachelorette’ Relationships? While some Bachelor and Bachelorette couples make it down the aisle, others can barely wait for their finale to air to call it quits. Peter Weber, for his part, may go down as the only Bachelor to have two breakups in such a short period of time. The season 24 lead originally proposed to Hannah […]

According to the lead, things were just as awkward during the commercial breaks.

“I wasn’t really looking at him much. I was in my own mood, and he was like, ‘Why aren’t you looking at me?’ I’m like, ‘Well, ’cause you kind of suck!’” Jenn told Us.

Devin, for his part, has yet to speak out post-finale but simply said he was “regretfully late” to letting Jenn know his feelings for her had changed after they wrapped filming in May.

“I simply couldn’t have done what you had done in that position,” Jenn fired back. “When I love something, I nurture it and I value it, and I don’t throw it away the next day. I hope that you find whatever it is, wherever it is in your self-journey, I hope that you get there one day.”

As she continues to heal, Jenn will hit the ballroom with partner Sasha Farber.

“Dancing is something that I’ve always wanted to learn to do. So this new era is really just for me, and I’m really excited about it,” she concluded.

For more from Jenn, watch the interview above. Dancing With the Stars premieres on ABC Tuesday, September 17, at 8 p.m. ET.