Former Bachelorette contestants Devin Strader and Sam McKinney are fighting — again.

Sam, 27, had no qualms sharing how he really felt after Devin, 28, posted a lengthy video on Tuesday, September 10, defending himself in his split from Jenn Tran. The two men had beef during The Bachelorette season 21, which came to an end earlier this month, and the bad blood has since continued online.

Various Bachelor Nation fan accounts clocked Sam commenting a middle finger emoji on Devin’s Instagram video on Tuesday. In retaliation, Devin replied with an eggplant emoji and another of two fingers almost closed together, seemingly insinuating that Sam has a small penis.

Sam M. was reacting to a video of Devin in which he leaked several text messages of his private conversations with ex-fiancé Jenn, 26.

Related: Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Leads: Where Are They Now? While some roses stand the test of time, others wilt before the Neil Lane engagement ring can be resized. The Bachelor premiered on ABC in March 2002 with Alex Michel dubbed the world’s most eligible Bachelor. More than 20 women competed for his heart and one of the most successful reality TV franchises was born. […]

“I know there are plenty of people upset with me right now,” he began the 13-minute-long video. “But I wanted to come on here and hopefully try to give a little more context into the situation due to the things being said about me. All I’m going to do here is share my side, take accountability and apologize for some of the things that I wasn’t able to say at [After the Final Rose].”

After receiving widespread backlash for posting their text messages, Devin deleted his original post (and Sam’s comment) only to reupload the video a second time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bachelornation.Scoop (@bachelornation.scoop)

“The original post has been altered in order to respect sensitive information that was unintentionally shared,” Devin shared on Tuesday. “I wish nothing more than to take accountability going forward & move on with my life. Thank you.”

Jenn and Devin proposed to each other during The Bachelorette finale on September 3. They came face-to-face for the first time at the show’s live taping, and it was revealed Devin had called off their engagement. According to Jenn, he was pulling away after the cameras stopped rolling and broke up with her in a two-minute phone call.

Related: Shortest ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Relationships in History While some Bachelor and Bachelorette couples make it down the aisle, others can barely wait for their finale to air to call it quits. Peter Weber, for his part, may go down as the only Bachelor to have two breakups in such a short period of time. The season 24 lead originally proposed to Hannah […]

Devin’s video on Tuesday shared a different story.

“All I’m trying to do here is show that this was a two-way relationship,” he said. “And I think we can both be held accountable. I’m in no way sitting here trying to say I was perfect throughout that relationship, but I am looking to clear up a few rumors and the false narrative that is being said about me.”

Devin claimed that Jenn “basically forces” the breakup out of him on the phone. “I did try to meet up with her. I did try to go to the happy couple, and she did not let me,” he added.

Despite showing their messages and sharing details about their short-lived romance, Devin clarified that he did not mean to “denounce Jenn” or “play the victim” but wanted to share his side of the story.

“Jenn, I really, really am sorry for the way things played out,” he said. “My intentions were to never hurt you, and I’m sorry for that hurt that I’ve caused.”