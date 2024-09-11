Jenn Tran is putting the past behind her as she prepares for her Dancing With the Stars debut.

After her ex-fiancé Devin Strader shared an endless string of texts via social media in an attempt to explain his version of the pair’s split, Jenn, 26, took to Instagram in the early hours of Wednesday, September 11, to share a behind-the-scenes video from Dancing With the Stars.

Devin, who was confronted by a heartbroken Jenn during the finale of The Bachelorette and the After the Final Rose live episode on Tuesday, September 3, posted his 13-minute explanation video just three hours prior to Jenn’s post.

Jenn’s Dancing With the Stars video captured her goofing around with dancing partner Sasha Farber, with the reality TV star captioning it, “Sasha and I are keeping the main thing the main thing which is why the heck I don’t know how to move my hips 😭😭.”

Related: Where Do Jenn and Devin Fall in the Shortest ‘Bachelorette’ Relationships? While some Bachelor and Bachelorette couples make it down the aisle, others can barely wait for their finale to air to call it quits. Peter Weber, for his part, may go down as the only Bachelor to have two breakups in such a short period of time. The season 24 lead originally proposed to Hannah […]

Maintaining her lighthearted mood, Jenn also wrote over the clip, “When I want to make tiktoks but he actually wants to rehearse?”

Fans were quick to offer their thoughts on the happy post, with one user writing, “our unbothered queen 👏,” and another commenting, “Dancing is healing ❤️‍🩹and the best medication!!! 🙌🏼🙌🏼 cheering you guys on!!!”

Devin’s 13-minute video acknowledged that “plenty of people” were upset with him after breaking off the pair’s engagement once the cameras stopped rolling on season 21 of The Bachelorette.

“But I wanted to come on here and hopefully try to give a little more context into the situation due to the things being said about me,” he said in the clip. “All I’m going to do here is share my side, take accountability and apologize for some of the things that I wasn’t able to say at [After the Final Rose].”

The contestant then proceeded to share texts between him and Jenn that were sent directly after leaving the show, as well as before After the Final Rose. Devin told fans, “I think that will show a little perspective from my side as well as from a relationship standpoint.”

Per the screenshots, Devin revealed that Jenn told him three hours before After The Final Rose that she would “always be rooting for you.”

Jenn thought she had found The One during filming of the ABC reality show, wrapping its final episode engaged to Devin after they both proposed to each.

Related: Every Bachelor Nation Star Who Has Competed on 'Dancing With the Stars' Over the years, many members of Bachelor Nation have joined Dancing With the Stars after their search for romance — but not all have taken home the mirrorball. Melissa Rycroft was the first Bachelor contestant to compete in the series in 2009. While she didn’t win her season, she was asked back for an all-stars […]

During their live confrontation in the show’s finale, Devin said he was “regretfully late” in informing Jenn of his change of heart in their relationship, sparking outrage from fans.

As for Jenn’s upcoming appearance on Dancing With the Stars, she recently revealed she is considering using a fitting Taylor Swift song as her opening number.

In a video shared via TikTok on Friday, September 6, Jenn provided behind-the-scenes insight into her musical options, after dedicating a song by Swift, 34, to each new episode of The Bachelorette every week.

One commenter suggested Jenn, who will make her Dancing With the Stars debut when the show premieres on September 17, perform her opening routine to “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” to which Jenn replied, “Omg should I 🙈.”