Bachelorette star Jenn Tran is considering using a song from Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poets Department for her opening number on Dancing With the Stars.

In a video shared via TikTok on Friday, September 6, the 26-year-old offered some behind-the-scenes insight into her musical choices, after having spent season 21 of The Bachelorette dedicating a Taylor Swift song to each new episode every week.

The video, which was set to 34-year-old Swift’s song “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” was captioned, “Disclaimer This was filmed a while ago,” referencing her split from fiancé Devin Strader.

One commenter suggested Tran, who will make her Dancing with the Stars debut on the season 33 premiere on September 17, perform her opening routine to “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” to which the former Bachelorette replied, “Omg should I 🙈.”

Swift’s song, from her 11th studio album, is rumored to be about the end of her six-year relationship with actor Joe Alwyn. (Swift, for her part, has moved on with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.)

Tran’s season of The Bachelorette came to a dramatic conclusion in September after she chose to propose to Strader, 28, instead of the other way around. Though the couple left the finale engaged, Tran revealed during the Tuesday, September 3, episode of After the Final Rose that they had broken up off camera. According to Jenn, Strader had broken things off with her over the phone.

“He basically said he didn’t love me anymore and didn’t feel the same way,” Tran shared. She added that Strader had claimed he “regretted” their engagement, saying, “He was checked out. It wasn’t what he wanted anymore.”

While Tran tearfully recalled the events of their breakup, Strader appeared unaffected and casual about the end of their relationship. “That’s kind of just been the way he’s been after the breakup,” Tran exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 4. “I was not expecting anything different. He hadn’t been responding to my calls and whatnot, so I didn’t think that he was gonna be emotional.”

Earlier that day, Tran had been announced as one of the cast members on season 33 of Dancing With the Stars and will be paired with dancing partner Sasha Farber.

“I think after a heartbreak, you know, I’ve been through so many of these and after a big one, I really just need a different direction in my life,” she told Us. “Dancing is something that I’ve always wanted to learn to do. So this new era is really just for me, and I’m really excited about it,” she concluded.

Dancing With the Stars premieres on ABC Tuesday, September 17, at 8 p.m. ET.