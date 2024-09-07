Jenn Tran is healing from heartbreak in the company of her Bachelorette ex Jonathon Johnson.

Taking to TikTok on Saturday, September 7, Jenn, 26, shared a glimpse into the pair’s West Coast reunion.

“Everybody wants to know what I would do if I didn’t win,” Jenn lip-synced in the video. As she paused her train of thought, Jonathon, 27, walked into the frame and mouthed, “I guess we’ll never know.”

Jenn also captioned her upload “Guess we’ll never know,” seemingly poking fun at sending Jonathon home after fantasy suites in favor of connections with finalists Devin Strader and Marcus Shoberg.

Related: ‘Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Leads Who Dated Their Former Suitors Post-Split Circling back for more roses? Not every Bachelor or Bachelorette star finds love with their final pick — and some leads choose to give their former contestants a second chance once they are back on the market. While the ABC series has managed to help find several men and women find their happily ever after […]

On the show, Jenn asserted that she was in love with both Devin, 28, and Marcus, 31. Jenn ultimately opted to propose to Devin during the finale, which aired on Tuesday, September 3.

Despite Devin receiving Jenn’s final rose, their engagement was short-lived. Jenn claimed during the live After the Final Rose special that he dumped her via text weeks earlier. The pair then sat awkwardly in silence as they watched back the would-be romantic proposal.

“I was not expecting anything different. He hadn’t been responding to my calls and whatnot, so I didn’t think that he was gonna be emotional,” Jenn exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 4, of Devin’s cavalier attitude. “I knew it was gonna happen, and honestly, I wanted him to watch it back too.”

Jonathon attended the AFR taping, watching from the crowd with fellow show castoff Jeremy Simons. When pressed by host Jesse Palmer about his presence, Jonathon simply stated that he wanted to support Jenn on a difficult night.

He later praised Jenn’s Bachelorette journey and teased that he wanted to meet up when she moves to Los Angeles for Dancing With the Stars season 33.

“I am so incredibly honored to have been a part of Jenn’s journey! She has been an inspiration to women everywhere and I’m so proud of the way she carried herself throughout this process,” Jonathon wrote via Instagram on Thursday, September 5. “She experienced a situation on a national scale that I would never want to see someone go through, but this WOMAN walked on stage, with her head held high, and handled herself with so much class and beauty that my jaw is on the floor.”

Related: Where Do Jenn and Devin Fall in the Shortest ‘Bachelorette’ Relationships? While some Bachelor and Bachelorette couples make it down the aisle, others can barely wait for their finale to air to call it quits. Peter Weber, for his part, may go down as the only Bachelor to have two breakups in such a short period of time. The season 24 lead originally proposed to Hannah […]

He continued, “Jenn, from me, my family, and anyone that has had the absolute privilege of meeting you, you’re an incredible woman and we are SO proud of your journey. I will be cheering you on as you shake it down on DWTS and all the success after.”

Jenn, meanwhile, is hoping to turn her grief into motivation on the dance floor.

“I think after a heartbreak, you know, I’ve been through so many of these and after a big one, I really just need a different direction in my life,” Jenn told Us. “And dancing is something that I’ve always wanted to learn to do. So this new era is really just for me and I’m really excited about it.”

Jenn will dance with pro Sasha Farber when Dancing With the Stars premieres Tuesday, September 17, on ABC.